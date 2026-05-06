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Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Arrives in Russia
Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Arrives in Russia
Sputnik International
The plane of Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim landed in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of this week's Victory Day celebrations, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
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The king of Malaysia last visited Russia for a private trip at the end of January. He visited the Hermitage Museum in St.Petersburg and was shown around by the Russian president and the museum's general director, Mikhail Piotrovsky.On Wednesday morning, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported that the monarch was traveling to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sultan Ibrahim's plane reportedly took off for Russia at 8:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT).
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Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Arrives in Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The plane of Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim landed in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of this week's Victory Day celebrations, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The king of Malaysia
last visited Russia for a private trip at the end of January. He visited the Hermitage Museum in St.Petersburg and was shown around by the Russian president and the museum's general director, Mikhail Piotrovsky.
On Wednesday morning, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported that the monarch was traveling to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sultan Ibrahim's plane reportedly took off for Russia at 8:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT).