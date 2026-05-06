https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/malaysian-king-sultan-ibrahim-arrives-in-russia-1124085132.html

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Arrives in Russia

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Arrives in Russia

Sputnik International

The plane of Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim landed in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of this week's Victory Day celebrations, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

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The king of Malaysia last visited Russia for a private trip at the end of January. He visited the Hermitage Museum in St.Petersburg and was shown around by the Russian president and the museum's general director, Mikhail Piotrovsky.On Wednesday morning, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported that the monarch was traveling to Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sultan Ibrahim's plane reportedly took off for Russia at 8:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/malaysian-kings-visit-to-russia-may-boost-high-tech-cooperation--expert-1122553944.html

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