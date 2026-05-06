https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/modi-meets-vietnamese-president-to-lam-in-new-delhi-1124084175.html

Modi Meets Vietnamese President To Lam in New Delhi

Modi Meets Vietnamese President To Lam in New Delhi

Sputnik International

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam is paying his first state visit to India from May 5-7.

2026-05-06T11:01+0000

2026-05-06T11:01+0000

2026-05-06T11:01+0000

world

vietnam

new delhi

russia

brahmos

narendra modi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105195/62/1051956285_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd2c3904518632fc8284a77cc5b5795.jpg

Potentially on the agenda: Vietnam purchasing the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic missile system.The missiles are produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The first test launch took place in 2001, and the system is now being exported to third countries.Philippines and Indonesia have already procured the missile.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/brahmos-russia-india-missile-project-gains-worldwide-attention-1123376623.html

vietnam

new delhi

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vietnam, new delhi, russia, brahmos, narendra modi