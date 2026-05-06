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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/modi-meets-vietnamese-president-to-lam-in-new-delhi-1124084175.html
Modi Meets Vietnamese President To Lam in New Delhi
Modi Meets Vietnamese President To Lam in New Delhi
Sputnik International
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam is paying his first state visit to India from May 5-7.
2026-05-06T11:01+0000
2026-05-06T11:01+0000
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Potentially on the agenda: Vietnam purchasing the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic missile system.The missiles are produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The first test launch took place in 2001, and the system is now being exported to third countries.Philippines and Indonesia have already procured the missile.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/brahmos-russia-india-missile-project-gains-worldwide-attention-1123376623.html
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Modi Meets Vietnamese President To Lam in New Delhi

11:01 GMT 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupNew Delhi, India
New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam is paying his first state visit to India from May 5-7.
Potentially on the agenda: Vietnam purchasing the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic missile system.
The missiles are produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The first test launch took place in 2001, and the system is now being exported to third countries.
Philippines and Indonesia have already procured the missile.
BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2025
Military
BrahMos: Russia-India Missile Project Gains Worldwide Attention
28 December 2025, 09:25 GMT
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