https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/russia-ready-for-result-oriented-negotiations-on-ukraine--mfa-spox-1124083675.html

Russia Ready for Result-Oriented Negotiations on Ukraine – MFA Spox

Russia Ready for Result-Oriented Negotiations on Ukraine – MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Russia remains ready for effective and result-oriented negotiations on Ukraine and has not abandoned the dialogue process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-05-06T07:44+0000

2026-05-06T07:44+0000

2026-05-06T07:44+0000

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“Without a doubt, we remain open, as the Russian leadership has repeatedly emphasized, to a negotiation process and to contacts that can produce a real effect and real results,” Zakharova told the agency.She added that US officials responsible for negotiations on Ukraine are now “fully involved” in the situation in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/negotiations-on-ukraine-currently-on-pause-us-has-lots-of-other-things-to-do---kremlin-1123952901.html

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