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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/russia-ready-for-result-oriented-negotiations-on-ukraine--mfa-spox-1124083675.html
Russia Ready for Result-Oriented Negotiations on Ukraine – MFA Spox
Russia Ready for Result-Oriented Negotiations on Ukraine – MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Russia remains ready for effective and result-oriented negotiations on Ukraine and has not abandoned the dialogue process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-05-06T07:44+0000
2026-05-06T07:44+0000
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“Without a doubt, we remain open, as the Russian leadership has repeatedly emphasized, to a negotiation process and to contacts that can produce a real effect and real results,” Zakharova told the agency.She added that US officials responsible for negotiations on Ukraine are now “fully involved” in the situation in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/negotiations-on-ukraine-currently-on-pause-us-has-lots-of-other-things-to-do---kremlin-1123952901.html
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Russia Ready for Result-Oriented Negotiations on Ukraine – MFA Spox

07:44 GMT 06.05.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin
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Russia remains ready for effective and result-oriented negotiations on Ukraine and has not abandoned the dialogue process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik.
“Without a doubt, we remain open, as the Russian leadership has repeatedly emphasized, to a negotiation process and to contacts that can produce a real effect and real results,” Zakharova told the agency.
She added that US officials responsible for negotiations on Ukraine are now “fully involved” in the situation in the Middle East.
“But once again, I want to stress that, on our side, we have not abandoned the concept of a negotiation process, contacts, or meetings aimed at achieving the results we have outlined,” Zakharova emphasized.
The Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. In the background is the high-rise building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
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Negotiations on Ukraine Currently on Pause, US Has Lots of Other Things to Do - Kremlin
6 April, 10:00 GMT
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