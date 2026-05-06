https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/what-are-alternatives-to-strait-of-malacca-1124085726.html
What are Alternatives to Strait of Malacca?
What are Alternatives to Strait of Malacca?
Sputnik International
The Strait of Malacca, one of the world's largest chokepoints, carries roughly 30% of global maritime oil flows, making it a potential flashpoint for a new energy crisis.
2026-05-06T15:57+0000
2026-05-06T15:57+0000
2026-05-06T15:57+0000
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What are the alternatives to the strait in the event of closure? Maritime Routes Three Pacific chokepoints in the Indonesian archipelago offer longer, costlier detours: Northern Sea Route (NSR), a Russian Arctic shipping lane, offers an alternative path for energy shipments to Asia Land-based Routes None of the proposed routes can presently fully replace the Malacca Strait—leaving it a critical global chokepoint.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/hormuz-crisis-spread-to-bab-al-mandab-strait-of-malacca-would-wipe-out-the-world-economy-1124015179.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/indonesia-eyes-irans-strategy-to-monetize-malacca-strait-1124029413.html
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china, strait of malacca, malacca, northern sea route, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), gwadar port, pivot to asia, asia-pacific region, oil, oil trade, energy, strait of hormuz
china, strait of malacca, malacca, northern sea route, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), gwadar port, pivot to asia, asia-pacific region, oil, oil trade, energy, strait of hormuz
What are Alternatives to Strait of Malacca?
The Strait of Malacca, one of the world's largest chokepoints, carries roughly 30% of global maritime oil flows, making it a potential flashpoint for a new energy crisis.
What are the alternatives to the strait in the event of closure?
Three Pacific chokepoints in the Indonesian archipelago offer longer, costlier detours:
Sunda Strait (minimum width ~24 km)
Lombok and Makassar Straits (~20 km)
Ombai–Wetar Straits near Timor (~27 km)
Northern Sea Route (NSR), a Russian Arctic shipping lane, offers an alternative path for energy shipments to Asia
1.
Thailand Land Bridge: Proposed 90 km rail/road/pipeline link across the Kra Isthmus connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans
2.
China–Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC): Oil pipelines linking the Indian Ocean to China via Myanmar. However, its capacity - 442,000 barrels of oil per day is a far cry from 23.2 million bpd flowing through the Malacca Strait
3.
China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): Proposed 3,600 km pipeline from Gwadar Port to China’s Xinjiang (capacity ~1 million bpd)
None of the proposed routes can presently fully replace the Malacca Strait—leaving it a critical global chokepoint
.