https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/what-are-alternatives-to-strait-of-malacca-1124085726.html

What are Alternatives to Strait of Malacca?

What are Alternatives to Strait of Malacca?

Sputnik International

The Strait of Malacca, one of the world's largest chokepoints, carries roughly 30% of global maritime oil flows, making it a potential flashpoint for a new energy crisis.

2026-05-06T15:57+0000

2026-05-06T15:57+0000

2026-05-06T15:57+0000

world

china

strait of malacca

malacca

northern sea route

china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

gwadar port

pivot to asia

asia-pacific region

oil

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What are the alternatives to the strait in the event of closure? Maritime Routes Three Pacific chokepoints in the Indonesian archipelago offer longer, costlier detours: Northern Sea Route (NSR), a Russian Arctic shipping lane, offers an alternative path for energy shipments to Asia Land-based Routes None of the proposed routes can presently fully replace the Malacca Strait—leaving it a critical global chokepoint.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/hormuz-crisis-spread-to-bab-al-mandab-strait-of-malacca-would-wipe-out-the-world-economy-1124015179.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/indonesia-eyes-irans-strategy-to-monetize-malacca-strait-1124029413.html

china

strait of malacca

malacca

strait of hormuz

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Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

china, strait of malacca, malacca, northern sea route, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), gwadar port, pivot to asia, asia-pacific region, oil, oil trade, energy, strait of hormuz