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Kallas' Remarks on US Troop Withdrawal From Germany Show Western Dependence on US - Moscow

Kallas' Remarks on US Troop Withdrawal From Germany Show Western Dependence on US - Moscow

Sputnik International

Remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the unexpected nature of the US decision to withdraw troops from Germany confirm that Washington makes the key decisions in the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-05-07T16:29+0000

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"It is simply a statement of fact: there is no solidarity within the EU and NATO, but rather a harsh command-and-administrative dictatorship headed by the United States of America, or the Anglo-Saxon duo, one could say," Zakharova told a media briefing. On Monday, Kallas said that the United States’ decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany had come as a surprise to the European Union. US President Donald Trump announced the planned reduction of American forces in Germany by 5,000 troops on May 2. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington.

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maria zakharova, donald trump, germany, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry, washington, moscow, us troop withdrawal, us troops