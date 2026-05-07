International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/kallas-remarks-on-us-troop-withdrawal-from-germany-show-western-dependence-on-us---moscow-1124090834.html
Kallas' Remarks on US Troop Withdrawal From Germany Show Western Dependence on US - Moscow
Kallas' Remarks on US Troop Withdrawal From Germany Show Western Dependence on US - Moscow
Sputnik International
Remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the unexpected nature of the US decision to withdraw troops from Germany confirm that Washington makes the key decisions in the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-05-07T16:29+0000
2026-05-07T16:29+0000
world
maria zakharova
donald trump
germany
european union (eu)
russian foreign ministry
washington
moscow
us troop withdrawal
us troops
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982045_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_8a96d99401199aa95edb019b61c27973.jpg
"It is simply a statement of fact: there is no solidarity within the EU and NATO, but rather a harsh command-and-administrative dictatorship headed by the United States of America, or the Anglo-Saxon duo, one could say," Zakharova told a media briefing. On Monday, Kallas said that the United States’ decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany had come as a surprise to the European Union. US President Donald Trump announced the planned reduction of American forces in Germany by 5,000 troops on May 2. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/poland-ready-to-host-us-troops-withdrawn-from-germany----1124087185.html
germany
washington
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982045_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2fdd96911c36d9d1c4859b0b3280cc4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
maria zakharova, donald trump, germany, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry, washington, moscow, us troop withdrawal, us troops
maria zakharova, donald trump, germany, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry, washington, moscow, us troop withdrawal, us troops

Kallas' Remarks on US Troop Withdrawal From Germany Show Western Dependence on US - Moscow

16:29 GMT 07.05.2026
© AP Photo / Harald TittelA sign lettering 'U.S. Air Spangdahlem Force Air Base" displayed in front of an entrance of the US military airport in Spangdahlem, Germany, Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A sign lettering 'U.S. Air Spangdahlem Force Air Base displayed in front of an entrance of the US military airport in Spangdahlem, Germany, Thursday, July 30, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
© AP Photo / Harald Tittel
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the unexpected nature of the US decision to withdraw troops from Germany confirm that Washington makes the key decisions in the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"It is simply a statement of fact: there is no solidarity within the EU and NATO, but rather a harsh command-and-administrative dictatorship headed by the United States of America, or the Anglo-Saxon duo, one could say," Zakharova told a media briefing.
On Monday, Kallas said that the United States’ decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany had come as a surprise to the European Union.
US President Donald Trump announced the planned reduction of American forces in Germany by 5,000 troops on May 2. The announcement came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made critical remarks about the US military campaign against Iran, pointing to a lack of clear strategy from Washington.
American soldiers attend a official welcome ceremony for the US troops in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
World
Poland Ready to Host US Troops Withdrawn From Germany
07:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала