https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/malaysia-remains-reliable-partner-for-russia-in-asia-pacific---russian-presidential-aide-1124090670.html
Malaysia Remains Reliable Partner for Russia in Asia-Pacific - Russian Presidential Aide
Malaysia Remains Reliable Partner for Russia in Asia-Pacific - Russian Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
Malaysia is a reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, with sustainable political dialogue maintained between the two countries, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.
2026-05-07T16:04+0000
2026-05-07T16:04+0000
2026-05-07T16:04+0000
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"Malaysia is a reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. Russia and Malaysia maintain regular and substantive political dialogue, including through parliaments, ministries, regions and public organizations," Ushakov told reporters. Russia and Malaysia maintain stable trade and economic ties and have established the work of an intergovernmental commission, he added. Russia mainly exports oil and petroleum products, chemical goods, metals, food products and agricultural raw materials to Malaysia, while importing machinery, equipment, vehicles, food products and chemical industry goods, the aide said. Malaysia is also a popular tourist destination for Russians, with around 140,000 Russian tourists visiting the country in 2025, the Kremlin aide said. Ushakov also commented on the relations with Laos, describing President Thongloun Sisoulith as Russia's "long-standing and reliable friend." "President Thongloun Sisoulith received his teaching education in Leningrad, speaks Russian and knows the Russian culture well, and has been awarded the Russian Federation's Order of Friendship and the Order of Alexander Nevsky," Ushakov said. Russia and Laos maintain regular political dialogue, as Laos takes a balanced position in the context of the Ukrainian crisis and demonstrates understanding of the reasons for conducting the special military operation, he added. Russia actively cooperates with both Laos and Malaysia within the framework of Russia's strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Ushakov said.
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Malaysia Remains Reliable Partner for Russia in Asia-Pacific - Russian Presidential Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysia is a reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, with sustainable political dialogue maintained between the two countries, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.
"Malaysia is a reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. Russia and Malaysia maintain regular and substantive political dialogue, including through parliaments, ministries, regions and public organizations," Ushakov told reporters.
Russia and Malaysia
maintain stable trade and economic ties and have established the work of an intergovernmental commission, he added. Russia mainly exports oil and petroleum products, chemical goods, metals, food products and agricultural raw materials to Malaysia, while importing machinery, equipment, vehicles, food products and chemical industry goods, the aide said.
"Currently, 566 Malaysian students are studying in Russia, primarily medicine. Over the past decade, Russian universities have trained around 7,000 specialists from this country," Ushakov added.
Malaysia is also a popular tourist destination for Russians, with around 140,000 Russian tourists visiting the country in 2025, the Kremlin aide said.
Ushakov also commented on the relations with Laos, describing President Thongloun Sisoulith as Russia's "long-standing and reliable friend."
"President Thongloun Sisoulith received his teaching education in Leningrad, speaks Russian and knows the Russian culture well, and has been awarded the Russian Federation's Order of Friendship and the Order of Alexander Nevsky," Ushakov said.
Russia and Laos maintain regular political dialogue, as Laos takes a balanced position in the context of the Ukrainian crisis and demonstrates understanding of the reasons for conducting the special military operation, he added.
"Laos supports most Russian initiatives at the UN General Assembly and does not join confrontational anti-Russian resolutions," Ushakov said.
Russia actively cooperates with both Laos and Malaysia within the framework of Russia's strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Ushakov said.