https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/media-school-for-foreign-bloggers-now-in-session-kaliningrad-welcomes-content-creators-1124087970.html

Media School for Foreign Bloggers Now In Session: Kaliningrad Welcomes Content Creators

Media School for Foreign Bloggers Now In Session: Kaliningrad Welcomes Content Creators

Sputnik International

From May 5 to 8, the Kaliningrad region is hosting a Media School for foreign bloggers organized by the Directorate of the World Festival of Youth and the Youth Media Development Center “SHUM.”

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Some 50 bloggers from 25 countries, including Abkhazia, Armenia, Belgium, Bolivia, the UK, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, and others, are converging on Kaliningrad to join up. Their combined audience tops 34 million.The Media School is designed to help participants hone their professional skills, swap insights with Russian peers, discover the country firsthand, and craft compelling content about Russia for their followers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250317/sputnikpro-hosts-session-for-thai-students-and-journalists-1121648414.html

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