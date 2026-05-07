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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/media-school-for-foreign-bloggers-now-in-session-kaliningrad-welcomes-content-creators-1124087970.html
Media School for Foreign Bloggers Now In Session: Kaliningrad Welcomes Content Creators
Media School for Foreign Bloggers Now In Session: Kaliningrad Welcomes Content Creators
Sputnik International
From May 5 to 8, the Kaliningrad region is hosting a Media School for foreign bloggers organized by the Directorate of the World Festival of Youth and the Youth Media Development Center “SHUM.”
2026-05-07T09:04+0000
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Some 50 bloggers from 25 countries, including Abkhazia, Armenia, Belgium, Bolivia, the UK, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, and others, are converging on Kaliningrad to join up. Their combined audience tops 34 million.The Media School is designed to help participants hone their professional skills, swap insights with Russian peers, discover the country firsthand, and craft compelling content about Russia for their followers.
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Media School for Foreign Bloggers Now In Session: Kaliningrad Welcomes Content Creators

09:04 GMT 07.05.2026
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankView of Palace Lake in the city of Kaliningrad. (File)
View of Palace Lake in the city of Kaliningrad. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
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The Kaliningrad region is hosting the Media School for Foreign Bloggers from May 5 to 8, organized by the Directorate of the World Festival of Youth and the Youth Media Development Center 'SHUM.'
Some 50 bloggers from 25 countries, including Abkhazia, Armenia, Belgium, Bolivia, the UK, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, and others, are converging on Kaliningrad to join up. Their combined audience tops 34 million.
The Media School is designed to help participants hone their professional skills, swap insights with Russian peers, discover the country firsthand, and craft compelling content about Russia for their followers.

Today, we are seeing centrifugal forces at work around the world—the global community is fragmenting along various fault lines. Yet you, on the other hand, are coming together. You are finding common ground and are open to dialogue. This is a wonderful opportunity to exchange views and build lasting connections," emphasized Maria Zakharova.

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