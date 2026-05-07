https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/playing-nuclear-roulette-rosatom-reports-third-day-of-ukrainian-strikes-near-zaporozhye-facility-1124087718.html
Playing Nuclear Roulette: Rosatom Reports Third Day of Ukrainian Strikes Near Zaporozhye Facility
Playing Nuclear Roulette: Rosatom Reports Third Day of Ukrainian Strikes Near Zaporozhye Facility
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom reports a third consecutive day of intense Ukrainian strikes near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, according to CEO Alexey Likhachev.
2026-05-07T08:37+0000
2026-05-07T08:37+0000
2026-05-07T09:19+0000
russia
alexei likhachev
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
rosatom
strikes
zaporozhye npp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2531a57af5a3bd86a0bf74a403a5f066.jpg
The armed forces of Ukraine have been very active in Energodar for the third day in a row, delivering strikes on urban infrastructure, including a gas distribution station and residential buildings, the Rosatom head said in a statement. Two people died in two weeks in Energodar after the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces, one of them an employee of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.Rosatom expects that at the end of May it will be possible to establish a silence regime for the repair of Dneprovskaya line connected to plant, the head said, adding that Ukrainian troops attack on the Raduga electrical substation almost daily, which makes it impossible to start repair work. The Rosatom head called the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the facilities of the plant and Energodar the height of cynicism and recklessness.He added that Ukrainian forces struck the Energodar city administration building several times, with one kamikaze drone hitting the entrance to the basement used as a bomb shelter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-now-only-relies-on-one-last-power-line--iaea-1123662341.html
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8b4ae6626a8415dc35db758a38c4bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexei likhachev, ukraine, zaporozhye, russia, rosatom, strikes, zaporozhye npp
alexei likhachev, ukraine, zaporozhye, russia, rosatom, strikes, zaporozhye npp
Playing Nuclear Roulette: Rosatom Reports Third Day of Ukrainian Strikes Near Zaporozhye Facility
08:37 GMT 07.05.2026 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 07.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom reports a third consecutive day of intense Ukrainian strikes near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, according to CEO Alexey Likhachev.
The armed forces of Ukraine have been very active in Energodar for the third day in a row, delivering strikes on urban infrastructure, including a gas distribution station and residential buildings, the Rosatom head said in a statement.
Two people died in two weeks in Energodar after the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces, one of them an employee of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
"In two weeks, two people have died in the city, one of whom is an employee of the nuclear power plant, and one was an injured woman," Likhachev said, adding that Energodar experienced a complete loss of power supply from April 30 to May 3 due to damage to electrical equipment in the region.
Rosatom expects that at the end of May it will be possible to establish a silence regime for the repair of Dneprovskaya line connected to plant, the head said, adding that Ukrainian troops attack on the Raduga electrical substation almost daily, which makes it impossible to start repair work.
"The day before yesterday, more than 20 explosions were recorded, five cars burned down and a fire truck was seriously damaged," Likhachev said, adding that Kiev attacked the building of the Energodar administration directly.
The Rosatom head called the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the facilities of the plant and Energodar the height of cynicism and recklessness.
He added that Ukrainian forces struck the Energodar city administration building several times, with one kamikaze drone hitting the entrance to the basement used as a bomb shelter.