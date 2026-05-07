https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/playing-nuclear-roulette-rosatom-reports-third-day-of-ukrainian-strikes-near-zaporozhye-facility-1124087718.html

Playing Nuclear Roulette: Rosatom Reports Third Day of Ukrainian Strikes Near Zaporozhye Facility

Playing Nuclear Roulette: Rosatom Reports Third Day of Ukrainian Strikes Near Zaporozhye Facility

Sputnik International

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom reports a third consecutive day of intense Ukrainian strikes near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, according to CEO Alexey Likhachev.

2026-05-07T08:37+0000

2026-05-07T08:37+0000

2026-05-07T09:19+0000

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The armed forces of Ukraine have been very active in Energodar for the third day in a row, delivering strikes on urban infrastructure, including a gas distribution station and residential buildings, the Rosatom head said in a statement. Two people died in two weeks in Energodar after the attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces, one of them an employee of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.Rosatom expects that at the end of May it will be possible to establish a silence regime for the repair of Dneprovskaya line connected to plant, the head said, adding that Ukrainian troops attack on the Raduga electrical substation almost daily, which makes it impossible to start repair work. The Rosatom head called the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the facilities of the plant and Energodar the height of cynicism and recklessness.He added that Ukrainian forces struck the Energodar city administration building several times, with one kamikaze drone hitting the entrance to the basement used as a bomb shelter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-now-only-relies-on-one-last-power-line--iaea-1123662341.html

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alexei likhachev, ukraine, zaporozhye, russia, rosatom, strikes, zaporozhye npp