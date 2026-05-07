https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/russia-puts-ukraine-on-notice-disrupt-victory-day-face-rain-of-missiles-1124087541.html
Russia Puts Ukraine on Notice: Disrupt Victory Day, Face Rain of Missiles
Russia Puts Ukraine on Notice: Disrupt Victory Day, Face Rain of Missiles
Sputnik International
Kiev has been warned that attempting to disrupt Russia’s Victory Day celebrations could trigger massive missile strikes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2026-05-07T08:30+0000
2026-05-07T08:30+0000
2026-05-07T08:32+0000
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Kiev reacted nervously to the initiative on a truce in connection with Victory Day and it voiced terrorist threats to the celebration of May 9 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.While in Yerevan earlier this week, Volodymyr Zelensky clumsily tried to belittle the importance of this initiative and then began hinting at possible drone strikes on the parade on Red Square, voicing Nazi, terrorist threats, Zakharova said.Zelensky's announcement of some kind of truce from May 5-6 is dictated by an attempt to interrupt the initiative of Russia and the difficult situation of the armed forces of Ukraine at the front, the spokeswoman said."As far as we know, he did not give any ceasefire order at all. All this is bloody PR," Zakharova said.Moscow has witnessed more than once how Kiev "shamelessly and repeatedly violates the truces it announced," the spokeswoman added.The spokeswoman also recommended paying extremely careful attention to the warning about the consequences for Kiev in case of violation of the truce on Victory Day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/russian-mod-announces-ceasefire-may-8-9-in-honor-of-soviet-victory-over-nazi-germany-1124079546.html
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kiev, ukraine, russia, celebration, celebrations, victory day parade, parade, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, russian foreign ministry, red square
kiev, ukraine, russia, celebration, celebrations, victory day parade, parade, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, russian foreign ministry, red square
Russia Puts Ukraine on Notice: Disrupt Victory Day, Face Rain of Missiles
08:30 GMT 07.05.2026 (Updated: 08:32 GMT 07.05.2026)
Kiev has been warned that attempting to disrupt Russia’s Victory Day celebrations could trigger massive missile strikes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Kiev reacted nervously to the initiative on a truce
in connection with Victory Day and it voiced terrorist threats to the celebration of May 9 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"In connection with the decision of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian armed forces Vladimir Putin on May 8-9, 2026, a truce was declared in honor of the Victory celebration. This initiative, by the way, which was actively supported by US President [Donald] Trump during a telephone conversation with the Russian president on April 29, caused a nervous, hysterical reaction to Bankova," Zakharova said during a briefing.
While in Yerevan earlier this week, Volodymyr Zelensky clumsily tried to belittle the importance of this initiative and then began hinting at possible drone strikes on the parade on Red Square, voicing Nazi, terrorist threats, Zakharova said.
Zelensky's announcement of some kind of truce from May 5-6 is dictated by an attempt to interrupt the initiative of Russia and the difficult situation of the armed forces of Ukraine at the front, the spokeswoman said.
"As far as we know, he did not give any ceasefire order at all. All this is bloody PR," Zakharova said.
Moscow has witnessed more than once how Kiev "shamelessly and repeatedly violates the truces it announced," the spokeswoman added.
"I would also like to emphasize that the Russian armed forces will continue to resolutely stop any armed provocations by the Kiev regime," Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman also recommended paying extremely careful attention to the warning about the consequences for Kiev in case of violation of the truce on Victory Day.