https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-transportation-infrastructure--mod-1124088542.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Transport Infrastructure — MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Transport Infrastructure — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out strikes on transportation infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
2026-05-07T10:11+0000
2026-05-07T10:11+0000
2026-05-07T10:39+0000
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“Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces targeted transportation infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, UAV launch sites, and temporary positions of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 districts,” the ministry said.Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok (East) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.This is in addition to over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 280 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 160 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense systems destroyed 127 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of Russia in the past four hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday."On May 7 of this year, 127 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of [Russian regions]," the ministry said in a statement
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russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian ministry of defense, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, russian armed forces
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Transport Infrastructure — MoD
10:11 GMT 07.05.2026 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 07.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out strikes on transportation infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
“Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces targeted transportation infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military, UAV launch sites, and temporary positions of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 districts,” the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 330 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok (East) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy lost more than 320 soldiers, an armored personnel carrier, eight vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever
, over 280 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 190 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 160 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian air defense systems destroyed 127 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of Russia in the past four hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On May 7 of this year, 127 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of [Russian regions]," the ministry said in a statement