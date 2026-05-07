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Truce Announced by Russia in Operation Zone Will Be in Effect on May 8-9 - Kremlin

Truce Announced by Russia in Operation Zone Will Be in Effect on May 8-9 - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The truce announced by Russia in the special military operation zone will be in effect on May 8-9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-05-07T10:05+0000

2026-05-07T10:05+0000

2026-05-07T10:05+0000

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"Yes, we are talking about May 8-9," Peskov told reporters.Russia is counting on the resumption of negotiations on Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.Moscow expects Washington to continue to provide goodwill services in the negotiation process on Ukraine, and currently American negotiators are focusing not on Ukraine, but on other issues, Peskov said, adding that the Iranian issue is a current priority for Washington.Russia is open to continuing negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov said.There have been recently many unsubstantiated reports accusing Russia that are far from reasonable in the West, Peskov said."Recently, a huge amount of very strange information has been published, which is not based on anything, which does not contain any arguments, which does not contain any evidence, which is generally far from reasonable. But every such information contains an accusation against our country," Peskov told reporters, commenting on accusations by European politicians of alleged attempts by Russia to assassinate Russian political immigrants and Ukrainian activists.The Kremlin does not consider these reports in the West worthy of attention, the official added.All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov said.Security measures ahead of May 9 are being taken in Moscow, given the operational situation against the background of the terrorist threat from Kiev, Peskov explained.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for talks with foreign guests who will arrive in Moscow on May 9, Peskov said."The President is preparing for the upcoming contacts on May 9. You know that there will be foreign guests at the celebration on May 9, who will come to Moscow. There will be a number of bilateral meetings with them," Peskov told reporters.There is interest in the Immortal Regiment civil action abroad, Dmitry Peskov said.The All-Russian Immortal Regiment civil action in Russia in 2026 will be held in a mixed format. The regions decide on their own the time and method of holding the patriotic march on May 9.Moscow is unaware of the purpose of the visit of Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov to the United States, Peskov said.On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Umerov is expected to travel to Miami this week for a meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff."We do not know why Umerov is going to fly to America," Peskov told reporters.Poland, like a number of other European countries, calls Russia its main threat, and Moscow rejects this notion, Dmitry Peskov said.On Wednesday, Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that by 2030 the republic will have the strongest army in Europe.The actions of several European countries are leading up to confrontation on the European continent, Peskov explained. Polish citizens will have to fork out, as the militarization of the country will be carried out at their expense, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier this month, Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that by 2030 the republic will have the strongest army in Europe."As for the militarization process that follows these statements, of course, it costs a lot financially. The population of the country will have to fork out, because all this militarization will be carried out at the expense of citizens. In this case, at the expense of Polish citizens," Peskov told reporters.

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