Construction of Russia's First Private Spaceport Planned for 2026 - Company
© Photo : Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Fregat upper stage and 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites blasts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Amur region, Russia
© Photo : Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian private space company Space Energy plans to begin construction of its own spaceport in Primorsky Territory in 2026 for launching ultra-light rockets, the company told Sputnik.
"The company plans to begin construction and commission one of the launch pads as early as 2026. If the schedule is met, the first-ever launch of a private rocket into space in Russia could take place this same year – from the territory of the country's first private spaceport," it said.
The spaceport, to be named Primorsky, is planned to launch the company's ultra-light Orbita launch vehicle. It will be able to launch up to 250 kilograms of payload into low Earth orbit and up to 150 kilograms into sun-synchronous orbit (an orbit at an altitude of 600-800 kilometers, during which the satellite circles the planet exactly in 24 hours).
It was previously reported that Orbita's first flight was planned for early 2027; however, the company claims that if the spaceport project is successfully implemented, this could happen as early as 2026.
"The creation of private cosmodromes is a global trend. Russia, as a pioneer in space, should not remain on the sidelines of these processes. Space Energy is developing the full cycle of space technologies — from the development of small spacecraft to their launch into orbit. And at some point, we faced a strategic question: where to launch from? The best solution is our own launch complex," Space Energy CEO Georgy Emelin said.
The company explained that Primorsky Territory had been chosen due to the ballistic advantages offered by the spaceport's location. From there, satellites can be efficiently launched into sun-synchronous and polar orbits, while also ensuring safe landing areas for rocket stages over the sea.
The spaceport is expected to have several launch pads.
The company did not rule out the possibility that the project could eventually be used for commercial, scientific, and technological missions for other customers.
The Primorsky cosmodrome will allow launching up to 50 light rockets per year, the company also told Sputnik.
"The project's infrastructure is initially designed for ultralight and light rockets. This makes it possible to significantly reduce the cost of operation, speed up preparation for missions and ensure a high frequency of launches. The design capacity of the complex [Primorsky cosmodrome] provides for up to 50 launches per year," the source said.