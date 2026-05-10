https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/people-are-forbidden-from-honoring-victory-in-the-baltics-director-warns-1124105924.html

'People Are Forbidden from Honoring Victory' in the Baltics, Director Warns

'People Are Forbidden from Honoring Victory' in the Baltics, Director Warns

Sputnik International

The Baltic states' prohibition of Victory Day commemorations is part of a broader effort to rewrite history and distance themselves from Russia, creating a dangerous flashpoint that could escalate into wider conflict, a documentary director has told RT.

2026-05-10T03:57+0000

2026-05-10T03:57+0000

2026-05-10T04:36+0000

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Andrei Starikov, director of the film Victory Day in the Baltics: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, spoke about the region's historical revisionism, the fate of Russian-speaking minorities, and the growing tensions along NATO's eastern flank.A region caught between East and WestStarikov argues that the three Baltic nations – Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia – have deliberately broken from their Soviet past, constructing new national identities in opposition to Russia. This process accelerated after they joined the EU and NATO.He notes that these countries are home to large Russian‑speaking populations, some of whom are descendants of migrants from the Russian Empire or Soviet‑era specialists who built factories and infrastructure. Today, they are often labeled "occupiers."From ‘bridge’ to frontlineAccording to Starikov, the current Baltic leadership instills fear of war with Russia and prepares their populations for confrontation. Many residents, especially Russian speakers, are emigrating due to constant political pressure."All the challenges that Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are facing stem from their leaders' decision to play an active role in the confrontation between Russia and the West," he said. "This is an awful course that affects both ethnic Balts and the remaining Russian population. It outlines a potential civil conflict."The prohibition of Victory DayStarikov emphasizes that Victory Day (May 9) is a cornerstone of historical memory in Russia and many post‑Soviet states. The USSR suffered the heaviest losses in WWII, and the victory is enshrined in Russia's constitution as part of its national identity.Today, the Baltic states have banned public celebrations of Victory Day – including concerts, fireworks, and symbols of the victory. Those who attempt to commemorate face fines, persecution, or even deportation.He warns that such symbolic acts – denying elderly veterans the right to pay respects – are perceived in Moscow as personal affronts and provocations.The ‘tail wagging the dog’Starikov points out that despite their small size, the Baltic states have exerted outsized influence on EU and NATO policy toward Russia. They present themselves as "experts on Russia" and have pushed a tough, confrontational line through EU institutions and diaspora lobbying networks in the US, Latin America, and Australia."This situation is often described as 'the tail wagging the dog'," he said.A dangerous flashpointThe director warns that local crises in the Baltic region could escalate into larger conflicts, just as the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand triggered World War I.He concludes that while the truth about WWII victory cannot be erased – it remains a critical reference point that prevents the world from descending into full‑scale conflict – the current trajectory in the Baltics is deeply concerning."Without addressing the Baltic issue, it will be challenging to engage in dialogue and develop further," Starikov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/selective-memory-in-wwii-history-and-the-rise-of-neo-nazism-in-europe-1122680842.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/the-enemy-will-be-crushed-sputnik-revives-iconic-soviet-wwii-broadcast-1124094792.html

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