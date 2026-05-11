https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/scandals-surrounding-icc-confirm-its-vulnerability-to-political-pressure--expert-1124111704.html

Scandals Surrounding ICC Confirm Its Vulnerability to Political Pressure — Expert

Scandals Surrounding ICC Confirm Its Vulnerability to Political Pressure — Expert

Sputnik International

The corruption cases around former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo show that the body has effectively become an instrument of blackmail, Lebanese political activist Hani Suleiman tells Sputnik.

2026-05-11T12:47+0000

2026-05-11T12:47+0000

2026-05-11T12:47+0000

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The court is unable to uphold justice, he adds, due to:One vivid example is the ICC discrimination against African nations, the expert points out — Africa's significant economic potential makes it a target of international rivalry and pressure and that is often applied through the body.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/icc-is-western-tool-to-reinforce-global-hegemony--expert-1124025308.html

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