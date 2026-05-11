https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/scandals-surrounding-icc-confirm-its-vulnerability-to-political-pressure--expert-1124111704.html
Scandals Surrounding ICC Confirm Its Vulnerability to Political Pressure — Expert
Scandals Surrounding ICC Confirm Its Vulnerability to Political Pressure — Expert
Sputnik International
The corruption cases around former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo show that the body has effectively become an instrument of blackmail, Lebanese political activist Hani Suleiman tells Sputnik.
2026-05-11T12:47+0000
2026-05-11T12:47+0000
2026-05-11T12:47+0000
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The court is unable to uphold justice, he adds, due to:One vivid example is the ICC discrimination against African nations, the expert points out — Africa's significant economic potential makes it a target of international rivalry and pressure and that is often applied through the body.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/icc-is-western-tool-to-reinforce-global-hegemony--expert-1124025308.html
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international criminal court (icc), world, west, us, corruption
international criminal court (icc), world, west, us, corruption
Scandals Surrounding ICC Confirm Its Vulnerability to Political Pressure — Expert
The corruption cases around former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo show that the body has effectively become an instrument of blackmail, Lebanese political activist Hani Suleiman tells Sputnik.
The court is unable to uphold justice, he adds, due to:
Lack of transparent legal standards
Corruption within the ICC and structures and European legal institutions
Unprecedented external pressure
One vivid example is the ICC discrimination against African nations, the expert points out — Africa's significant economic potential makes it a target of international rivalry and pressure and that is often applied through the body.
"Institutions formed after World War II on the basis of international law and conventions have been effectively dismantled in favor of decisions promoted under the auspices of the US," Suleiman concludes.