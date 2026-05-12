https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/brics-economy-has-significant-potential-already-surpasses-g7---russian-finance-minister-1124115760.html

BRICS Outshines G7 With ‘Significant Potential’ Still Untapped, Russia’s Finance Chief Notes

BRICS Outshines G7 With ‘Significant Potential’ Still Untapped, Russia’s Finance Chief Notes

Sputnik International

The BRICS economy has a significant potential, it already surpasses the G7, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Sputnik ahead of the meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank.

2026-05-12T11:14+0000

2026-05-12T11:14+0000

2026-05-12T11:34+0000

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"The BRICS countries and other shareholders of the New Development Bank have significant economic potential. The association accounts for more than half of the world's population, and its economy already surpasses the G7," Siluanov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/while-g20-fades-into-a-photo-op-club-brics-builds-banks-and-payment-rails-1124040678.html

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anton siluanov, russia, brics, g7, economy, digital economy