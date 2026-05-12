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BRICS Outshines G7 With ‘Significant Potential’ Still Untapped, Russia’s Finance Chief Notes
BRICS Outshines G7 With ‘Significant Potential’ Still Untapped, Russia’s Finance Chief Notes
Sputnik International
The BRICS economy has a significant potential, it already surpasses the G7, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Sputnik ahead of the meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank.
2026-05-12T11:14+0000
2026-05-12T11:34+0000
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"The BRICS countries and other shareholders of the New Development Bank have significant economic potential. The association accounts for more than half of the world's population, and its economy already surpasses the G7," Siluanov said.
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BRICS Outshines G7 With ‘Significant Potential’ Still Untapped, Russia’s Finance Chief Notes

11:14 GMT 12.05.2026 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 12.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankBRICS
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS economy — which already surpasses the G7 — has significant potential, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Sputnik ahead of the New Development Bank's Board of Governors meeting.
"The BRICS countries and other shareholders of the New Development Bank have significant economic potential. The association accounts for more than half of the world's population, and its economy already surpasses the G7," Siluanov said.
A sign for the G20 to be hosted in Miami in 2026 is displayed as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
Analysis
While G20 Fades Into a Photo-Op Club, BRICS Builds Banks and Payment Rails
25 April, 16:54 GMT
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