https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/brics-economy-has-significant-potential-already-surpasses-g7---russian-finance-minister-1124115760.html
BRICS Outshines G7 With ‘Significant Potential’ Still Untapped, Russia’s Finance Chief Notes
BRICS Outshines G7 With ‘Significant Potential’ Still Untapped, Russia’s Finance Chief Notes
Sputnik International
The BRICS economy has a significant potential, it already surpasses the G7, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Sputnik ahead of the meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank.
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"The BRICS countries and other shareholders of the New Development Bank have significant economic potential. The association accounts for more than half of the world's population, and its economy already surpasses the G7," Siluanov said.
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BRICS Outshines G7 With ‘Significant Potential’ Still Untapped, Russia’s Finance Chief Notes
11:14 GMT 12.05.2026 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 12.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS economy — which already surpasses the G7 — has significant potential, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Sputnik ahead of the New Development Bank's Board of Governors meeting.
"The BRICS countries and other shareholders of the New Development Bank have significant economic potential. The association accounts for more than half of the world's population, and its economy already surpasses the G7,"
Siluanov said.