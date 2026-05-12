https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/ceasefire-ends-as-russian-armed-forces-continue-special-military-operation-1124115066.html
Ceasefire Ends as Russian Armed Forces Continue Special Military Operation
Ceasefire Ends as Russian Armed Forces Continue Special Military Operation
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire regime that was in place on May 8-11 in the special operation zone a total of 30,383 times, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T09:47+0000
2026-05-12T09:47+0000
2026-05-12T09:51+0000
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"A total of 30,383 cases of ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side were recorded in the special military operation zone during the period of the ceasefire," the ministry said in a statement.The ceasefire regime has ended, and the Russian armed forces continue to conduct the special military operation, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces strictly observed the ceasefire regime until the end of May 11, remaining on previously occupied positions.Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 145 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 230 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 100 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 75 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, ceasefire monitoring, russian armed forces
Ceasefire Ends as Russian Armed Forces Continue Special Military Operation
09:47 GMT 12.05.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 12.05.2026)
The Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire regime that was in place on May 8-11 in the special operation zone a total of 30,383 times, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"A total of 30,383 cases of ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side were recorded in the special military operation zone during the period of the ceasefire," the ministry said in a statement.
The ceasefire regime
has ended, and the Russian armed forces continue to conduct the special military operation, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces strictly observed the ceasefire regime until the end of May 11, remaining on previously occupied positions.
"Over the past day, until 24:00 on May 11, the Ukrainian armed forces launched five attacks and carried out 859 attacks on our troops' positions from multiple rocket launchers, artillery pieces and mortars. A total of 5,825 strikes were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.
Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 290 military personnel, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, five armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles and a field artillery cannon," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 145 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 230 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 100 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 75 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.