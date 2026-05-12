https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/ceasefire-ends-as-russian-armed-forces-continue-special-military-operation-1124115066.html

Ceasefire Ends as Russian Armed Forces Continue Special Military Operation

Ceasefire Ends as Russian Armed Forces Continue Special Military Operation

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire regime that was in place on May 8-11 in the special operation zone a total of 30,383 times, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-05-12T09:47+0000

2026-05-12T09:47+0000

2026-05-12T09:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

ceasefire

ceasefire violation

ceasefire monitoring

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076725_0:179:3006:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_826321e8fcb1ba6e191e2e106bcf1472.jpg

"A total of 30,383 cases of ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side were recorded in the special military operation zone during the period of the ceasefire," the ministry said in a statement.The ceasefire regime has ended, and the Russian armed forces continue to conduct the special military operation, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces strictly observed the ceasefire regime until the end of May 11, remaining on previously occupied positions.Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 145 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 230 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 100 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 75 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/moscow-agrees-to-trumps-initiative-for-ceasefire-with-kiev-on-may-9-11-kremlin-aide-1124098371.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, ceasefire monitoring, russian armed forces