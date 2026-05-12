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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/hezbollah-launches-20-attacks-on-israeli-forces-across-southern-lebanon-1124114430.html
Hezbollah Launches 20 Attacks on Israeli Forces Across Southern Lebanon
Hezbollah Launches 20 Attacks on Israeli Forces Across Southern Lebanon
Sputnik International
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it had carried out 20 military operations against the Israeli army in southern Lebanon on Monday.
2026-05-12T08:55+0000
2026-05-12T08:55+0000
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"In defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli enemy's violation of the ceasefire, attacks on civilians, and the destruction of homes and settlements in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance carried out 20 military operations on May 11, 2026," Hezbollah said in a statement. The strikes targeted concentrations of Israeli troops and equipment in the areas of Taybeh, Tayr Harfa, El Biyada, Naqoura, Rshaf, Deir Seryan, Adaisseh and Sarbin. Hezbollah also said it carried out attacks using strike drones, artillery, and missiles, and destroyed Merkava tanks, D9 engineering vehicles, and Hummer vehicles of the Israeli army. Moreover, an Israeli drone was intercepted near the city of Tyre using a surface-to-air missile, Hezbollah said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/hezbollahs-deadly-fiberoptic-tethered-drones-poke-huge-hole-in-israels-defenses-1124056329.html
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Hezbollah Launches 20 Attacks on Israeli Forces Across Southern Lebanon

08:55 GMT 12.05.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarA Hezbollah fighter stands next to an armed drone during a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, on May 21, 2023
A Hezbollah fighter stands next to an armed drone during a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, on May 21, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it had carried out 20 military operations against the Israeli army in southern Lebanon on Monday.
"In defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli enemy's violation of the ceasefire, attacks on civilians, and the destruction of homes and settlements in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance carried out 20 military operations on May 11, 2026," Hezbollah said in a statement.
The strikes targeted concentrations of Israeli troops and equipment in the areas of Taybeh, Tayr Harfa, El Biyada, Naqoura, Rshaf, Deir Seryan, Adaisseh and Sarbin.
Hezbollah also said it carried out attacks using strike drones, artillery, and missiles, and destroyed Merkava tanks, D9 engineering vehicles, and Hummer vehicles of the Israeli army.
Moreover, an Israeli drone was intercepted near the city of Tyre using a surface-to-air missile, Hezbollah said.
Men ride a scooter while waving a Hezbollah flag during a small gathering in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, April 25, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
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