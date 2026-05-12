https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/hezbollah-launches-20-attacks-on-israeli-forces-across-southern-lebanon-1124114430.html

Hezbollah Launches 20 Attacks on Israeli Forces Across Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah Launches 20 Attacks on Israeli Forces Across Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it had carried out 20 military operations against the Israeli army in southern Lebanon on Monday.

2026-05-12T08:55+0000

2026-05-12T08:55+0000

2026-05-12T08:55+0000

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"In defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli enemy's violation of the ceasefire, attacks on civilians, and the destruction of homes and settlements in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance carried out 20 military operations on May 11, 2026," Hezbollah said in a statement. The strikes targeted concentrations of Israeli troops and equipment in the areas of Taybeh, Tayr Harfa, El Biyada, Naqoura, Rshaf, Deir Seryan, Adaisseh and Sarbin. Hezbollah also said it carried out attacks using strike drones, artillery, and missiles, and destroyed Merkava tanks, D9 engineering vehicles, and Hummer vehicles of the Israeli army. Moreover, an Israeli drone was intercepted near the city of Tyre using a surface-to-air missile, Hezbollah said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/hezbollahs-deadly-fiberoptic-tethered-drones-poke-huge-hole-in-israels-defenses-1124056329.html

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