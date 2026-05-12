https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/hezbollah-launches-20-attacks-on-israeli-forces-across-southern-lebanon-1124114430.html
Hezbollah Launches 20 Attacks on Israeli Forces Across Southern Lebanon
Hezbollah Launches 20 Attacks on Israeli Forces Across Southern Lebanon
Sputnik International
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it had carried out 20 military operations against the Israeli army in southern Lebanon on Monday.
2026-05-12T08:55+0000
2026-05-12T08:55+0000
2026-05-12T08:55+0000
military
lebanon
hezbollah
israel
middle east
attacks
missile attacks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120880336_0:84:3072:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_77b91db71f2697a7dc3f8afcd0bcce46.jpg
"In defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli enemy's violation of the ceasefire, attacks on civilians, and the destruction of homes and settlements in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance carried out 20 military operations on May 11, 2026," Hezbollah said in a statement. The strikes targeted concentrations of Israeli troops and equipment in the areas of Taybeh, Tayr Harfa, El Biyada, Naqoura, Rshaf, Deir Seryan, Adaisseh and Sarbin. Hezbollah also said it carried out attacks using strike drones, artillery, and missiles, and destroyed Merkava tanks, D9 engineering vehicles, and Hummer vehicles of the Israeli army. Moreover, an Israeli drone was intercepted near the city of Tyre using a surface-to-air missile, Hezbollah said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/hezbollahs-deadly-fiberoptic-tethered-drones-poke-huge-hole-in-israels-defenses-1124056329.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120880336_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_511f02aced79e3e31fd7b18c01271507.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lebanon, hezbollah, israel, middle east, attacks, missile attacks
lebanon, hezbollah, israel, middle east, attacks, missile attacks
Hezbollah Launches 20 Attacks on Israeli Forces Across Southern Lebanon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it had carried out 20 military operations against the Israeli army in southern Lebanon on Monday.
"In defense of Lebanon and its people, in response to the Israeli enemy's violation of the ceasefire, attacks on civilians, and the destruction of homes and settlements in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance carried out 20 military operations on May 11, 2026," Hezbollah said in a statement.
The strikes targeted concentrations of Israeli troops and equipment in the areas of Taybeh, Tayr Harfa, El Biyada, Naqoura, Rshaf, Deir Seryan, Adaisseh and Sarbin.
Hezbollah also said it carried out attacks using strike drones, artillery, and missiles, and destroyed Merkava tanks, D9 engineering vehicles, and Hummer vehicles of the Israeli army.
Moreover, an Israeli drone was intercepted near the city of Tyre using a surface-to-air missile, Hezbollah
said.