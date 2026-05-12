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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/iran-files-arbitration-suit-against-us-in-the-hague-over-us-aggression--reports-1124117086.html
Iran Files Arbitration Suit Against US in The Hague Over US Aggression – Reports
Iran Files Arbitration Suit Against US in The Hague Over US Aggression – Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has filed a lawsuit in the arbitration court in The Hague against the United States aggression against Tehran, the Mizan news agency, linked to the Iranian judiciary, reported on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T16:27+0000
2026-05-12T16:27+0000
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In particular, the complaint included accusations of US "military aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities," "imposition of economic sanctions" and "threats to use force," the report read. The lawsuit was filed in February-March 2026 due to US violations of its international obligations during the US military operation in June 2025 against Iran, it added. Tehran has reportedly requested the court to demand that the US cease both direct and indirect interference in Iran's internal affairs, as well as fully compensate for all damages caused, it added. The Iranian government has based its charges on the 1981 Algiers Accords, which created the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague to settle disputes and asserted the US's refusal from interfering in Iran's affairs. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they wanted to see a change of power in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations. On May 4, US President Donald Trump said that Washington's main goal remains ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/fresh-strikes-on-iran-aimed-at-forcing-deal-on-us-terms--expert-1124109990.html
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Iran Files Arbitration Suit Against US in The Hague Over US Aggression – Reports

16:27 GMT 12.05.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankA view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has filed a lawsuit in the arbitration court in The Hague against the United States aggression against Tehran, the Mizan news agency, linked to the Iranian judiciary, reported on Tuesday.
In particular, the complaint included accusations of US "military aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities," "imposition of economic sanctions" and "threats to use force," the report read.
The lawsuit was filed in February-March 2026 due to US violations of its international obligations during the US military operation in June 2025 against Iran, it added. Tehran has reportedly requested the court to demand that the US cease both direct and indirect interference in Iran's internal affairs, as well as fully compensate for all damages caused, it added.
The Iranian government has based its charges on the 1981 Algiers Accords, which created the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague to settle disputes and asserted the US's refusal from interfering in Iran's affairs.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they wanted to see a change of power in Iran.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations.
On May 4, US President Donald Trump said that Washington's main goal remains ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
Analysis
Fresh Strikes on Iran Aimed at Forcing Deal on US Terms — Expert
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