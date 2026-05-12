https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/iran-files-arbitration-suit-against-us-in-the-hague-over-us-aggression--reports-1124117086.html

Iran Files Arbitration Suit Against US in The Hague Over US Aggression – Reports

Iran Files Arbitration Suit Against US in The Hague Over US Aggression – Reports

Sputnik International

Iran has filed a lawsuit in the arbitration court in The Hague against the United States aggression against Tehran, the Mizan news agency, linked to the Iranian judiciary, reported on Tuesday.

2026-05-12T16:27+0000

2026-05-12T16:27+0000

2026-05-12T16:27+0000

world

donald trump

iran

the hague

tehran

attack

drone attack

aggression

act of aggression

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f01bcb17fd9c587e31d9c3c4f6118253.jpg

In particular, the complaint included accusations of US "military aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities," "imposition of economic sanctions" and "threats to use force," the report read. The lawsuit was filed in February-March 2026 due to US violations of its international obligations during the US military operation in June 2025 against Iran, it added. Tehran has reportedly requested the court to demand that the US cease both direct and indirect interference in Iran's internal affairs, as well as fully compensate for all damages caused, it added. The Iranian government has based its charges on the 1981 Algiers Accords, which created the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague to settle disputes and asserted the US's refusal from interfering in Iran's affairs. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they wanted to see a change of power in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations. On May 4, US President Donald Trump said that Washington's main goal remains ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/fresh-strikes-on-iran-aimed-at-forcing-deal-on-us-terms--expert-1124109990.html

iran

the hague

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, iran, the hague, tehran, attack, drone attack, aggression, act of aggression