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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/iran-may-eye-enriching-uranium-to-90-in-case-of-repeated-attack-by-us---lawmaker-1124114656.html
Iran May Eye Enriching Uranium to 90% in Case of Repeated Attack by US - Lawmaker
Iran May Eye Enriching Uranium to 90% in Case of Repeated Attack by US - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Iran may consider enriching uranium to 90% in case of a repeated attack by the United States, Ebrahim Rezaei, a representative of the Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Iranian parliament, said on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T09:06+0000
2026-05-12T09:06+0000
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"One of Iran's options in the event of another attack could be 90 percent enrichment. We will review it in the parliament," Rezaei wrote on X.Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing presidential aides, that US President Donald Trump is seriously considering resuming hostilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-says-iran-deal-would-involve-transfer-of-highly-enriched-uranium-to-us-1124085240.html
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Iran May Eye Enriching Uranium to 90% in Case of Repeated Attack by US - Lawmaker

09:06 GMT 12.05.2026
© AP Photo / IRIB In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
© AP Photo / IRIB
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran may consider enriching uranium to 90% in case of a repeated attack by the United States, Ebrahim Rezaei, a representative of the Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Iranian parliament, said on Tuesday.
"One of Iran's options in the event of another attack could be 90 percent enrichment. We will review it in the parliament," Rezaei wrote on X.
Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing presidential aides, that US President Donald Trump is seriously considering resuming hostilities in the Middle East.
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2026
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