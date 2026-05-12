https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/iran-may-eye-enriching-uranium-to-90-in-case-of-repeated-attack-by-us---lawmaker-1124114656.html

Iran May Eye Enriching Uranium to 90% in Case of Repeated Attack by US - Lawmaker

Iran May Eye Enriching Uranium to 90% in Case of Repeated Attack by US - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Iran may consider enriching uranium to 90% in case of a repeated attack by the United States, Ebrahim Rezaei, a representative of the Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Iranian parliament, said on Tuesday.

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2026-05-12T09:06+0000

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"One of Iran's options in the event of another attack could be 90 percent enrichment. We will review it in the parliament," Rezaei wrote on X.Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing presidential aides, that US President Donald Trump is seriously considering resuming hostilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260506/trump-says-iran-deal-would-involve-transfer-of-highly-enriched-uranium-to-us-1124085240.html

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