https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/israeli-air-force-attacks-38-lebanese-settlements-on-monday-1124113869.html

Israeli Air Force Attacks 38 Lebanese Settlements on Monday

Israeli Air Force Attacks 38 Lebanese Settlements on Monday

Sputnik International

Israeli warplanes attacked 38 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2026-05-12T07:15+0000

2026-05-12T07:15+0000

2026-05-12T07:15+0000

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"Enemy aircraft attacked 36 settlements in southern Lebanon and two settlements in the east of the country," the source said. The source also said that the Israeli military detonated several residential buildings using landmines in the border town of Khiam. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has risen to 2,879, with 8,730 civilians wounded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/netanyahu-orders-major-strike-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1124040988.html

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