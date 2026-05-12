https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/israeli-air-force-attacks-38-lebanese-settlements-on-monday-1124113869.html
Israeli Air Force Attacks 38 Lebanese Settlements on Monday
Israeli Air Force Attacks 38 Lebanese Settlements on Monday
Sputnik International
Israeli warplanes attacked 38 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
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"Enemy aircraft attacked 36 settlements in southern Lebanon and two settlements in the east of the country," the source said. The source also said that the Israeli military detonated several residential buildings using landmines in the border town of Khiam. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has risen to 2,879, with 8,730 civilians wounded.
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Israeli Air Force Attacks 38 Lebanese Settlements on Monday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli warplanes attacked 38 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Enemy aircraft attacked 36 settlements in southern Lebanon
and two settlements in the east of the country," the source said.
The source also said that the Israeli military detonated several residential buildings using landmines in the border town of Khiam.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has risen to 2,879, with 8,730 civilians wounded.