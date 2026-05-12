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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/israeli-air-force-attacks-38-lebanese-settlements-on-monday-1124113869.html
Israeli Air Force Attacks 38 Lebanese Settlements on Monday
Israeli Air Force Attacks 38 Lebanese Settlements on Monday
Sputnik International
Israeli warplanes attacked 38 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T07:15+0000
2026-05-12T07:15+0000
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"Enemy aircraft attacked 36 settlements in southern Lebanon and two settlements in the east of the country," the source said. The source also said that the Israeli military detonated several residential buildings using landmines in the border town of Khiam. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has risen to 2,879, with 8,730 civilians wounded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/netanyahu-orders-major-strike-against-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1124040988.html
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Israeli Air Force Attacks 38 Lebanese Settlements on Monday

07:15 GMT 12.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitAn Israeli F-15 warplane takes off from the Ovda airbase near Eilat, in southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, during the Blue Flag exercise
An Israeli F-15 warplane takes off from the Ovda airbase near Eilat, in southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, during the Blue Flag exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli warplanes attacked 38 settlements in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Enemy aircraft attacked 36 settlements in southern Lebanon and two settlements in the east of the country," the source said.
The source also said that the Israeli military detonated several residential buildings using landmines in the border town of Khiam.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has risen to 2,879, with 8,730 civilians wounded.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
World
Netanyahu Orders Major Strike Against Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
25 April, 18:25 GMT
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