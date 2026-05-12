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Lao President Impressed by Victory Day in Moscow - Russian Embassy
Lao President Impressed by Victory Day in Moscow - Russian Embassy
Sputnik International
Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, upon returning from Moscow, highly praised the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, noting its particular solemnity and beauty, the Russian Embassy said on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T07:13+0000
2026-05-12T07:13+0000
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"During a brief conversation at the aircraft steps with Russian Ambassador S.V. Zhestky, the Lao president praised the outcome of the summit meeting and the overall trip to celebrate Victory Day, noting its particular solemnity and beauty, as well as the high level of organization and the hospitality extended to him," the embassy wrote on Telegram. Russian diplomats met Sisoulith at Vientiane airport upon his return from Moscow, the embassy said. The Lao leader traveled to Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations along with other foreign guests. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a separate meeting with the Lao president on Victory Day as part of a series of international contacts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/vladimir-putin-our-cause-is-just--victory-will-always-be-ours-1124102118.html
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Lao President Impressed by Victory Day in Moscow - Russian Embassy

07:13 GMT 12.05.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankVictory Day in Moscow
Victory Day in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, upon returning from Moscow, highly praised the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, noting its particular solemnity and beauty, the Russian Embassy said on Tuesday.
"During a brief conversation at the aircraft steps with Russian Ambassador S.V. Zhestky, the Lao president praised the outcome of the summit meeting and the overall trip to celebrate Victory Day, noting its particular solemnity and beauty, as well as the high level of organization and the hospitality extended to him," the embassy wrote on Telegram.
Russian diplomats met Sisoulith at Vientiane airport upon his return from Moscow, the embassy said.
The Lao leader traveled to Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations along with other foreign guests. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a separate meeting with the Lao president on Victory Day as part of a series of international contacts.
FULL VIDEO: Putin's speech at Victory Day parade - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
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FULL VIDEO: Putin's Speech at Victory Day Parade
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