https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/likhachev-indonesian-president-discuss-peaceful-nuclear-energy---rosatom-1124115651.html

Likhachev, Indonesian President Discuss Peaceful Nuclear Energy - Rosatom

Likhachev, Indonesian President Discuss Peaceful Nuclear Energy - Rosatom

Sputnik International

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has discussed cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Rosatom said on Tuesday.

2026-05-12T11:12+0000

2026-05-12T11:12+0000

2026-05-12T11:12+0000

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"On May 12, 2026, as part of a working visit to Indonesia, Alexey Likhachev ... held a working meeting with Prabowo Subianto ... The parties discussed promising areas of Russian-Indonesian cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy, including the development of nuclear generation projects, nuclear infrastructure, personnel training and non-energy applications of nuclear technologies," the corporation said in a statement. Rosatom is ready to offer Indonesia a comprehensive approach to the development of the national nuclear program, including both solutions in the field of high-power nuclear energy and projects for small modular reactors and floating power units, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/rosatom-to-restart-work-at-iranian-bushehr-nuclear-plant-once-peace-returns--ceo-1124015458.html

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