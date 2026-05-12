https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/putin-calls-russias-latest-sarmat-missile-most-powerful-system-in-world-1124116716.html

Putin Calls Russia's Latest Sarmat Missile Most Powerful System in World

Putin Calls Russia's Latest Sarmat Missile Most Powerful System in World

Sputnik International

Russia's latest Sarmat missile is the most powerful missile system in the world, with a total capacity of more than four times that of any Western equivalent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2026-05-12T14:46+0000

2026-05-12T14:46+0000

2026-05-12T14:46+0000

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Earlier in the day, commander of the strategic missile forces, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev reported to Putin about the successful test launch of the Sarmat missile. Putin thanked Sarmat developers for strengthening Russia's defense capability. "The rocket [Sarmat] can move not only along a ballistic, but also along a suborbital trajectory," Putin said during the meeting. The flight range of Russia's Sarmat missile may exceed 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles), Putin added. The work on improving deterrence forces in Russia has not stopped since the 2000s, Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/russian-strategic-missile-forces-successfully-test-launch-latest-sarmat-missile-1124116218.html

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