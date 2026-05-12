https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/russian-strategic-missile-forces-successfully-test-launch-latest-sarmat-missile-1124116218.html

Straight Out of the Silo: Russia’s Super-Weapon Sarmat Aces Test Launch

Straight Out of the Silo: Russia’s Super-Weapon Sarmat Aces Test Launch

Sputnik International

The Russian strategic missile forces conducted a successful test launch of the latest Sarmat missile, commander of the strategic missile forces, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev said on Tuesday.

2026-05-12T14:05+0000

2026-05-12T14:05+0000

2026-05-12T14:15+0000

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Russian President Vladimir Putin received a report from the commander of the strategic missile forces on the successful test of the Sarmat missile system. The task of the launching of the Sarmat missile has been completed and the correctness of design decisions have been confirmed, the commander said. "The deployment of launchers with the Sarmat missile system will significantly increase the combat capabilities of the ground-based group of strategic nuclear forces to ensure the destruction of facilities and solve strategic deterrence tasks," Karakaev said, adding taht this missile complex is guaranteed to penetrate existing and future missile defense systems. The first Sarmat missile regiment will be put on combat duty by the end of 2026, the commander added.Russia's latest Sarmat missile if the most powerful missile system in the world, with a total capacity of more than four times that of any Western equivalent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Earlier in the day, commander of the strategic missile forces, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev reported to Putin about the successful test launch of the Sarmat missile.Putin thanked Sarmat developers for strengthening Russia's defense capability."The rocket [Sarmat] can move not only along a ballistic, but also along a suborbital trajectory," Putin said during the meeting.The flight range of Russia's Sarmat missile may exceed 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles), Putin added.The work on improving deterrence forces in Russia has not stopped since the 2000s, Putin said.

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sergei karakaev, vladimir putin, russia, sarmat, moscow, ballistic missiles, russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile, iskander-m ballistic missile systems, sarmat ballistic missile, ballistic missile