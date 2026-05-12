https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/ukrainian-drones-kill-their-own-soldiers-after-botched-river-assault-1124114200.html
Ukrainian Drones Kill Their Own Soldiers After Botched River Assault
Ukrainian Drones Kill Their Own Soldiers After Botched River Assault
Sputnik International
Ukrainian assault troops crossed the Psel River unarmed and ended up in territory controlled by the Russian Battlegroup Sever in the Sumy region, a source in Russia’s security forces told Sputnik.
2026-05-12T08:21+0000
2026-05-12T08:21+0000
2026-05-12T08:21+0000
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These troops were then deliberately targeted and killed by Ukrainian FPV drone operators, the source pointed out.
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ukraine, russia, uav, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, drone
Ukrainian Drones Kill Their Own Soldiers After Botched River Assault
Ukrainian assault troops crossed the Psel River unarmed and ended up in territory controlled by the Russian Battlegroup Sever in the Sumy region, a source in Russia’s security forces told Sputnik.
These troops were then deliberately targeted and killed by Ukrainian FPV drone
operators, the source pointed out.