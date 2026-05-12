https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/ukrainian-drones-kill-their-own-soldiers-after-botched-river-assault-1124114200.html

Ukrainian Drones Kill Their Own Soldiers After Botched River Assault

Ukrainian Drones Kill Their Own Soldiers After Botched River Assault

Sputnik International

Ukrainian assault troops crossed the Psel River unarmed and ended up in territory controlled by the Russian Battlegroup Sever in the Sumy region, a source in Russia’s security forces told Sputnik.

2026-05-12T08:21+0000

2026-05-12T08:21+0000

2026-05-12T08:21+0000

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These troops were then deliberately targeted and killed by Ukrainian FPV drone operators, the source pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/ukrainian-forces-violate-ceasefire-23802-times--1124111497.html

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