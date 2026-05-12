International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/ukrainian-drones-kill-their-own-soldiers-after-botched-river-assault-1124114200.html
Ukrainian Drones Kill Their Own Soldiers After Botched River Assault
Ukrainian Drones Kill Their Own Soldiers After Botched River Assault
Sputnik International
Ukrainian assault troops crossed the Psel River unarmed and ended up in territory controlled by the Russian Battlegroup Sever in the Sumy region, a source in Russia’s security forces told Sputnik.
2026-05-12T08:21+0000
2026-05-12T08:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
uav
drone strike
drone attack
drone warfare
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118144516_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49153442e39e767bcc3b998ca4950766.jpg
These troops were then deliberately targeted and killed by Ukrainian FPV drone operators, the source pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/ukrainian-forces-violate-ceasefire-23802-times--1124111497.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118144516_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db3d502a15ab1b403a419d1e09f90b5c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, uav, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, drone
ukraine, russia, uav, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, drone

Ukrainian Drones Kill Their Own Soldiers After Botched River Assault

08:21 GMT 12.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov A Russian FPV drone. File photo
 A Russian FPV drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
Subscribe
Ukrainian assault troops crossed the Psel River unarmed and ended up in territory controlled by the Russian Battlegroup Sever in the Sumy region, a source in Russia’s security forces told Sputnik.
These troops were then deliberately targeted and killed by Ukrainian FPV drone operators, the source pointed out.
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces Violate Ceasefire 23,802 Times
Yesterday, 10:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала