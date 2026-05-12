https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/us-military-plans-june-drills-with-central-south-asian-nations-1124114317.html

US Military Plans June Drills With Central, South Asian Nations

US Military Plans June Drills With Central, South Asian Nations

Sputnik International

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) plans to hold military exercises in the United States in June with representatives from nearly a dozen Central and South Asian nations, CENTCOM said.

2026-05-12T08:53+0000

2026-05-12T08:53+0000

2026-05-12T08:53+0000

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us central command (centcom)

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asia-pacific region

drills

military drills

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"CENTCOM is scheduled to host Exercise Regional Cooperation 2026 next month with international partners from central and south Asian nations. Military personnel from nearly a dozen countries will train in the United States," CENTCOM said on X on Monday. Participants will train to enhance operational skills and strengthen regional security cooperation, according to the statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html

central asia

southeast asia

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us central command (centcom), us, central asia, southeast asia, asia-pacific region, drills, military drills, joint drills