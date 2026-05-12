International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/us-military-plans-june-drills-with-central-south-asian-nations-1124114317.html
US Military Plans June Drills With Central, South Asian Nations
US Military Plans June Drills With Central, South Asian Nations
Sputnik International
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) plans to hold military exercises in the United States in June with representatives from nearly a dozen Central and South Asian nations, CENTCOM said.
2026-05-12T08:53+0000
2026-05-12T08:53+0000
military
us central command (centcom)
us
central asia
southeast asia
asia-pacific region
drills
military drills
joint drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111194664_0:28:768:460_1920x0_80_0_0_15ceb04905148acaac8711b9d5e982aa.jpg
"CENTCOM is scheduled to host Exercise Regional Cooperation 2026 next month with international partners from central and south Asian nations. Military personnel from nearly a dozen countries will train in the United States," CENTCOM said on X on Monday. Participants will train to enhance operational skills and strengthen regional security cooperation, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html
central asia
southeast asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0f/1111194664_60:0:709:487_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5e6505d7056e7fcc10c43ef279b36a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us central command (centcom), us, central asia, southeast asia, asia-pacific region, drills, military drills, joint drills
us central command (centcom), us, central asia, southeast asia, asia-pacific region, drills, military drills, joint drills

US Military Plans June Drills With Central, South Asian Nations

08:53 GMT 12.05.2026
© Photo : US Central CommandU.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. CENTCOM photo released June 14, 2023.
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors deployed to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. CENTCOM photo released June 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
© Photo : US Central Command
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) plans to hold military exercises in the United States in June with representatives from nearly a dozen Central and South Asian nations, CENTCOM said.
"CENTCOM is scheduled to host Exercise Regional Cooperation 2026 next month with international partners from central and south Asian nations. Military personnel from nearly a dozen countries will train in the United States," CENTCOM said on X on Monday.
Participants will train to enhance operational skills and strengthen regional security cooperation, according to the statement.
Artist notional rendering of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon 'Dark Eagle' program. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
Analysis
US CENTCOM’s Request for Dark Eagle Missiles Shows Shortage of Weapons and Limited Options
30 April, 17:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала