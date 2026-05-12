https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/us-military-plans-june-drills-with-central-south-asian-nations-1124114317.html
US Military Plans June Drills With Central, South Asian Nations
US Military Plans June Drills With Central, South Asian Nations
Sputnik International
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) plans to hold military exercises in the United States in June with representatives from nearly a dozen Central and South Asian nations, CENTCOM said.
2026-05-12T08:53+0000
2026-05-12T08:53+0000
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"CENTCOM is scheduled to host Exercise Regional Cooperation 2026 next month with international partners from central and south Asian nations. Military personnel from nearly a dozen countries will train in the United States," CENTCOM said on X on Monday. Participants will train to enhance operational skills and strengthen regional security cooperation, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html
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us central command (centcom), us, central asia, southeast asia, asia-pacific region, drills, military drills, joint drills
us central command (centcom), us, central asia, southeast asia, asia-pacific region, drills, military drills, joint drills
US Military Plans June Drills With Central, South Asian Nations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) plans to hold military exercises in the United States in June with representatives from nearly a dozen Central and South Asian nations, CENTCOM said.
"CENTCOM is scheduled to host Exercise Regional Cooperation 2026 next month with international partners from central and south Asian nations. Military personnel from nearly a dozen countries will train in the United States," CENTCOM said on X on Monday.
Participants will train to enhance operational skills and strengthen regional security cooperation, according to the statement.