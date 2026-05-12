https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/west-seeks-to-turn-central-asia-into-launchpad-for-anti-russian-threats---diplomat-1124114088.html

West Seeks to Turn Central Asia Into Launchpad for Anti-Russian Threats - Diplomat

West Seeks to Turn Central Asia Into Launchpad for Anti-Russian Threats - Diplomat

Sputnik International

West does not abandon attempts to reformat Central Asia, it seeks to turn it into springboard of threats to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.

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"Today, the West does not abandon attempts to reformat this region for itself, to ensure access to its natural resources, and to control the transport corridors running through it. It seeks to turn Central Asian countries into a springboard of threats to Russia's security," Galuzin said at a conference of the Valdai International discussion club.

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