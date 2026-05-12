https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/west-seeks-to-turn-central-asia-into-launchpad-for-anti-russian-threats---diplomat-1124114088.html
West Seeks to Turn Central Asia Into Launchpad for Anti-Russian Threats - Diplomat
West Seeks to Turn Central Asia Into Launchpad for Anti-Russian Threats - Diplomat
Sputnik International
West does not abandon attempts to reformat Central Asia, it seeks to turn it into springboard of threats to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T07:26+0000
2026-05-12T07:26+0000
2026-05-12T07:26+0000
world
russia
west
central asia
threats
security threats
new threats
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg
"Today, the West does not abandon attempts to reformat this region for itself, to ensure access to its natural resources, and to control the transport corridors running through it. It seeks to turn Central Asian countries into a springboard of threats to Russia's security," Galuzin said at a conference of the Valdai International discussion club.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/wests-unlearned-wwii-lessons-appeasing-nazi-ideology--betting-on-russias-collapse---expert-1124103779.html
russia
west
central asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_75:0:2806:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45c5912f6bbfcfc671af1977b0c63c3f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, west, central asia, threats, security threats, new threats
russia, west, central asia, threats, security threats, new threats
West Seeks to Turn Central Asia Into Launchpad for Anti-Russian Threats - Diplomat
GELENDZHIK (Sputnik) - West does not abandon attempts to reformat Central Asia, it seeks to turn it into springboard of threats to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.
"Today, the West does not abandon attempts to reformat this region for itself, to ensure access to its natural resources, and to control the transport corridors running through it. It seeks to turn Central Asian countries into a springboard of threats to Russia's security," Galuzin said at a conference of the Valdai International discussion club.