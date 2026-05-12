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West Seeks to Turn Central Asia Into Launchpad for Anti-Russian Threats - Diplomat
West Seeks to Turn Central Asia Into Launchpad for Anti-Russian Threats - Diplomat
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West does not abandon attempts to reformat Central Asia, it seeks to turn it into springboard of threats to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.
2026-05-12T07:26+0000
2026-05-12T07:26+0000
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"Today, the West does not abandon attempts to reformat this region for itself, to ensure access to its natural resources, and to control the transport corridors running through it. It seeks to turn Central Asian countries into a springboard of threats to Russia's security," Galuzin said at a conference of the Valdai International discussion club.
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West Seeks to Turn Central Asia Into Launchpad for Anti-Russian Threats - Diplomat

07:26 GMT 12.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevAn aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia.
An aerial view shows Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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GELENDZHIK (Sputnik) - West does not abandon attempts to reformat Central Asia, it seeks to turn it into springboard of threats to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.
"Today, the West does not abandon attempts to reformat this region for itself, to ensure access to its natural resources, and to control the transport corridors running through it. It seeks to turn Central Asian countries into a springboard of threats to Russia's security," Galuzin said at a conference of the Valdai International discussion club.
Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defense unit fire the ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun at an air target in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
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West’s Unlearned WWII Lessons: Appeasing Nazi Ideology & Betting on Russia’s Collapse - Expert
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