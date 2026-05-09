https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/wests-unlearned-wwii-lessons-appeasing-nazi-ideology--betting-on-russias-collapse---expert-1124103779.html

West’s Unlearned WWII Lessons: Appeasing Nazi Ideology & Betting on Russia’s Collapse - Expert

West’s Unlearned WWII Lessons: Appeasing Nazi Ideology & Betting on Russia’s Collapse - Expert

Sputnik International

“Western politicians today view any force opposing Russia as a useful ally," says Alexey Borzenko, adding that pre-WWII, the West downplayed the Nazi threat — just as it turns a blind eye to today’s neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine.

2026-05-09T16:05+0000

2026-05-09T16:05+0000

2026-05-09T16:05+0000

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soviet union

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ukrainian neo-nazis

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Russia's military is confronting "an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc,” Vladimir Putin said.Building on that, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik that “Western politicians today view any force opposing Russia as a useful ally.”The pre-WWII period, in his opinion, offers a parallel: the West downplayed the rising Nazi threat, hoping to steer it eastward — just as it turns a blind eye to today’s neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine. Another unlearned lesson from the Great Patriotic War is the tendency to underestimate Russia’s mobilization potential and economic resilience. Hitler expected the USSR to collapse within months – just like the West did since the start of Russia’s special military operation.When it comes to tactics, Russia’s troops are adapting Soviet-era ones to current battlefield realities: Although the West funneled more assistance to Ukraine in nominal terms than the Soviet Union received under Lend-Lease, none of this translated into battlefield success, because:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/it-was-people-of-ussr-who-saved-world-from-nazism-putin-1124100028.html

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russia, soviet union, wwii, wwii victory day, wwii victory parade, ukraine, ukrainian neo-nazis, neo-nazism