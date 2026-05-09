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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/wests-unlearned-wwii-lessons-appeasing-nazi-ideology--betting-on-russias-collapse---expert-1124103779.html
West’s Unlearned WWII Lessons: Appeasing Nazi Ideology & Betting on Russia’s Collapse - Expert
West’s Unlearned WWII Lessons: Appeasing Nazi Ideology & Betting on Russia’s Collapse - Expert
Sputnik International
“Western politicians today view any force opposing Russia as a useful ally," says Alexey Borzenko, adding that pre-WWII, the West downplayed the Nazi threat — just as it turns a blind eye to today’s neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine.
2026-05-09T16:05+0000
2026-05-09T16:05+0000
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Russia's military is confronting "an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc,” Vladimir Putin said.Building on that, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik that “Western politicians today view any force opposing Russia as a useful ally.”The pre-WWII period, in his opinion, offers a parallel: the West downplayed the rising Nazi threat, hoping to steer it eastward — just as it turns a blind eye to today’s neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine. Another unlearned lesson from the Great Patriotic War is the tendency to underestimate Russia’s mobilization potential and economic resilience. Hitler expected the USSR to collapse within months – just like the West did since the start of Russia’s special military operation.When it comes to tactics, Russia’s troops are adapting Soviet-era ones to current battlefield realities: Although the West funneled more assistance to Ukraine in nominal terms than the Soviet Union received under Lend-Lease, none of this translated into battlefield success, because:
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West’s Unlearned WWII Lessons: Appeasing Nazi Ideology & Betting on Russia’s Collapse - Expert

16:05 GMT 09.05.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman of the Central military district air defense unit fire the ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun at an air target in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia
Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defense unit fire the ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun at an air target in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
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In his Victory Day speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin invoked the legacy of the Soviet people’s decisive role in defeating Nazism, linking it to Russia’s soldiers fighting in the special military operation in Ukraine.
Russia's military is confronting "an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc,” Vladimir Putin said.
Building on that, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik that “Western politicians today view any force opposing Russia as a useful ally.”
The pre-WWII period, in his opinion, offers a parallel: the West downplayed the rising Nazi threat, hoping to steer it eastward — just as it turns a blind eye to today’s neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine.
Another unlearned lesson from the Great Patriotic War is the tendency to underestimate Russia’s mobilization potential and economic resilience. Hitler expected the USSR to collapse within months – just like the West did since the start of Russia’s special military operation.
“The West refuses to acknowledge that Russia’s ability to retool production and sustain a prolonged war remains as strong as it was 80 years ago,” remarks the military expert.
When it comes to tactics, Russia’s troops are adapting Soviet-era ones to current battlefield realities:
artillery and aviation level an area ahead of infantry advance
small assault groups (5-7 soldiers) are routinely used in urban combat
seasoned fighters train new recruits in combat conditions
Although the West funneled more assistance to Ukraine in nominal terms than the Soviet Union received under Lend-Lease, none of this translated into battlefield success, because:
Russia sustains the edge in artillery firepower
Lend-Lease addressed specific bottlenecks — while the USSR maintained a strong industrial base
Ukraine lacks comparable industrial capacity - it's totally dependent on Western deliveries
“It is the combination of firepower superiority, domestic production capacity, and a deep mobilization reserve that has allowed Russia first to stabilize the front and then gradually advance westward,” concludes the pundit.
Victory Day Speech of Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 9 May 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
Russia
Heroic Feat of WWII Victors Inspires Soldiers in Special Military Operation - Putin
07:19 GMT
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