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China Ready to Expand Cooperation With US Based on Mutual Respect - Foreign Ministry
China Ready to Expand Cooperation With US Based on Mutual Respect - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Beijing is ready to develop cooperation and resolve differences with Washington, adhering to the principles of equality, respect and mutual benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing on Wednesday.
2026-05-13T08:52+0000
2026-05-13T08:52+0000
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"China stands ready to work with the US to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and provide more stability and certainty for a transforming and volatile world," the diplomat said. Beijing welcomes President Trump’s state visit to China, during which the leaders of the two countries will exchange in-depth views on key issues concerning Sino-US relations, global peace, and development, the spokesperson added. US President Donald Trump’s state visit to China begins on Wednesday and will last until May 15.
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China Ready to Expand Cooperation With US Based on Mutual Respect - Foreign Ministry

08:52 GMT 13.05.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankThe Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing is ready to develop cooperation and resolve differences with Washington, adhering to the principles of equality, respect and mutual benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing on Wednesday.
"China stands ready to work with the US to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and provide more stability and certainty for a transforming and volatile world," the diplomat said.
Beijing welcomes President Trump’s state visit to China, during which the leaders of the two countries will exchange in-depth views on key issues concerning Sino-US relations, global peace, and development, the spokesperson added.
US President Donald Trump’s state visit to China begins on Wednesday and will last until May 15.
President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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