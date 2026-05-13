https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/china-ready-to-expand-cooperation-with-us-based-on-mutual-respect---foreign-ministry-1124119776.html

China Ready to Expand Cooperation With US Based on Mutual Respect - Foreign Ministry

China Ready to Expand Cooperation With US Based on Mutual Respect - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Beijing is ready to develop cooperation and resolve differences with Washington, adhering to the principles of equality, respect and mutual benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a briefing on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T08:52+0000

2026-05-13T08:52+0000

2026-05-13T08:52+0000

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"China stands ready to work with the US to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and provide more stability and certainty for a transforming and volatile world," the diplomat said. Beijing welcomes President Trump’s state visit to China, during which the leaders of the two countries will exchange in-depth views on key issues concerning Sino-US relations, global peace, and development, the spokesperson added. US President Donald Trump’s state visit to China begins on Wednesday and will last until May 15.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/why-us-ceos-are-joining-trumps-china-trip-1124116869.html

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