https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/cia-waging-covert-war-against-drug-cartels-in-mexico---reports-1124119328.html
CIA Waging Covert War Against Drug Cartels in Mexico - Reports
CIA Waging Covert War Against Drug Cartels in Mexico - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is waging a covert war against drug cartels in Mexico and is now directly involved in the assassinations of their members, CNN reported, citing sources.
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The previously unreported CIA campaign in Mexico, overseen by the elite and top-secret Ground Branch, is aimed at the complete dismantling of drug cartels, the report said on Tuesday. Since last year, CIA officers have been personally involved in assassination attempts against cartel members, primarily mid-level ones, the report added. One of the US intelligence operations in the country was the car bombing of Francisco Beltran, a suspected member of the Sinaloa Cartel, on a highway near Mexico City in March, the report read. According to the report, CIA officers planted a bomb directly in Beltran's car. Such operations may be illegal in Mexico, the broadcaster reported, adding that not all missions were coordinated with the Mexican government, creating the risk of retaliatory action by cartels in the United States. In March, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Latin American countries were creating a military coalition to combat drug cartels in the region.
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CIA Waging Covert War Against Drug Cartels in Mexico - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is waging a covert war against drug cartels in Mexico and is now directly involved in the assassinations of their members, media reported, citing sources.
The previously unreported CIA campaign in Mexico, overseen by the elite and top-secret Ground Branch, is aimed at the complete dismantling of drug cartels, the report said on Tuesday. Since last year, CIA officers
have been personally involved in assassination attempts against cartel members, primarily mid-level ones, the report added.
One of the US intelligence operations in the country was the car bombing of Francisco Beltran, a suspected member of the Sinaloa Cartel, on a highway near Mexico City in March, the report read. According to the report, CIA officers planted a bomb directly in Beltran's car.
Such operations may be illegal in Mexico, the broadcaster reported, adding that not all missions were coordinated with the Mexican government, creating the risk of retaliatory action by cartels in the United States.
In March, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Latin American countries were creating a military coalition to combat drug cartels in the region.
29 October 2025, 04:53 GMT