https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/cia-waging-covert-war-against-drug-cartels-in-mexico---reports-1124119328.html

CIA Waging Covert War Against Drug Cartels in Mexico - Reports

CIA Waging Covert War Against Drug Cartels in Mexico - Reports

Sputnik International

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is waging a covert war against drug cartels in Mexico and is now directly involved in the assassinations of their members, CNN reported, citing sources.

2026-05-13T07:17+0000

2026-05-13T07:17+0000

2026-05-13T07:17+0000

americas

us

mexico

donald trump

mexico city

cia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/12/1121456710_0:66:2965:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3a8974dd4b0fdcac75b9bb7f6ccaa3.jpg

The previously unreported CIA campaign in Mexico, overseen by the elite and top-secret Ground Branch, is aimed at the complete dismantling of drug cartels, the report said on Tuesday. Since last year, CIA officers have been personally involved in assassination attempts against cartel members, primarily mid-level ones, the report added. One of the US intelligence operations in the country was the car bombing of Francisco Beltran, a suspected member of the Sinaloa Cartel, on a highway near Mexico City in March, the report read. According to the report, CIA officers planted a bomb directly in Beltran's car. Such operations may be illegal in Mexico, the broadcaster reported, adding that not all missions were coordinated with the Mexican government, creating the risk of retaliatory action by cartels in the United States. In March, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Latin American countries were creating a military coalition to combat drug cartels in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/mexican-president-slams-us-strikes-summons-ambassador-for-consultations-1123030683.html

americas

mexico

mexico city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, mexico, donald trump, mexico city, cia