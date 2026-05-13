https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/iran-preserves-70-of-its-missile-potential-despite-trumps-claims---reports-1124119572.html
Iran Preserves 70% of Its Missile Potential Despite Trump's Claims - Reports
Iran Preserves 70% of Its Missile Potential Despite Trump's Claims - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has preserved about 70 percent of its missile potential and regained access to 30 out of 33 launch sites near the Strait of Hormuz, media reported, citing US intelligence data.
2026-05-13T07:22+0000
2026-05-13T07:22+0000
2026-05-13T07:22+0000
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Iran also still has some 70% of its missile launch systems, according to the newspaper. Tehran reportedly restored access to 90 percent of its underground facilities and launch systems that are partly or fully ready for use. According to the media, Trump and his military adviser had overestimated the scale of damage inflicted on the Iranian missile facilities, as well as the Iranian endurance and ability to rebuild capabilities. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they wanted to see a change of power in Iran. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/iran-files-arbitration-suit-against-us-in-the-hague-over-us-aggression--reports-1124117086.html
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donald trump, middle east, iran, tehran, israel, missile strike, ballistic missiles
donald trump, middle east, iran, tehran, israel, missile strike, ballistic missiles
Iran Preserves 70% of Its Missile Potential Despite Trump's Claims - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran has preserved about 70 percent of its missile potential and regained access to 30 out of 33 launch sites near the Strait of Hormuz, media reported, citing US intelligence data.
Iran also still has some 70% of its missile launch systems, according to the newspaper.
Tehran reportedly restored access to 90 percent of its underground facilities and launch systems that are partly or fully ready for use.
According to the media, Trump and his military adviser had overestimated the scale of damage inflicted on the Iranian missile facilities, as well as the Iranian endurance and ability to rebuild capabilities.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they wanted to see a change of power in Iran.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran
announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. No resumption of hostilities has been reported, but the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.