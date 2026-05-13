https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/iranian-health-ministry-revises-death-toll-from-conflict-with-us-israel-to-3483-1124121022.html

Iranian Health Ministry Revises Death Toll From Conflict With US, Israel to 3,483

Iranian Health Ministry Revises Death Toll From Conflict With US, Israel to 3,483

Sputnik International

The death toll in Iran during the conflict with the US and Israel stands at 3,483, the head of the press office of the Iranian Ministry of Health, Hossein Kermanpour, said on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T14:32+0000

2026-05-13T14:32+0000

2026-05-13T14:32+0000

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On April 18, the Iranian Martyrs and Veterans Foundation reported that 3,468 people had been killed during the hostilities. He added that the number of people injured during the hostilities was at least 40,000. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/us-spending-on-war-against-iran-tops-77-bln-1124111322.html

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