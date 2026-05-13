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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/iranian-health-ministry-revises-death-toll-from-conflict-with-us-israel-to-3483-1124121022.html
Iranian Health Ministry Revises Death Toll From Conflict With US, Israel to 3,483
Iranian Health Ministry Revises Death Toll From Conflict With US, Israel to 3,483
Sputnik International
The death toll in Iran during the conflict with the US and Israel stands at 3,483, the head of the press office of the Iranian Ministry of Health, Hossein Kermanpour, said on Wednesday.
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On April 18, the Iranian Martyrs and Veterans Foundation reported that 3,468 people had been killed during the hostilities. He added that the number of people injured during the hostilities was at least 40,000. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports.
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Iranian Health Ministry Revises Death Toll From Conflict With US, Israel to 3,483

14:32 GMT 13.05.2026
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankConsequences of Israeli and US strikes on Tehran
Consequences of Israeli and US strikes on Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The death toll in Iran during the conflict with the US and Israel stands at 3,483, the head of the press office of the Iranian Ministry of Health, Hossein Kermanpour, said on Wednesday.
On April 18, the Iranian Martyrs and Veterans Foundation reported that 3,468 people had been killed during the hostilities.
"The data we have on the dead is 3,483 people," Kermanpour was quoted as saying by Iranian television channel SNN.
He added that the number of people injured during the hostilities was at least 40,000.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports.
US Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of an Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad Air Base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, 13 January 2020. Ain al-Asad Air Base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
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