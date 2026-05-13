https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/iron-dome-for-america-defense-system-would-cost-12trln---congressional-budget-office-1124118540.html

'Iron Dome for America' Defense System Would Cost $1.2Trln - Congressional Budget Office

'Iron Dome for America' Defense System Would Cost $1.2Trln - Congressional Budget Office

Sputnik International

The development, deployment, and 20-year operation of a national missile defense system "The Iron Dome for America," would cost about $1.2 trillion, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Tuesday.

2026-05-13T03:55+0000

2026-05-13T03:55+0000

2026-05-13T04:55+0000

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donald trump

military & intelligence

congressional budget office (cbo)

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air defense missile system

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"CBO estimates that a national missile defense system possessing capabilities broadly consistent with those in the 'The Iron Dome for America' executive order would cost about $1.2 trillion to develop, deploy, and operate for 20 years," the statement said. CBO added that the system would consist of four interceptor layers, including a space-based layer, two wide-area ground-based layers, and a regional ground-based sector layer. This multilayer structure would allow the system to engage multiple incoming missiles simultaneously. Each layer would also be capable of operating independently in case communication with the national command and control was disrupted. According to the statement, the system itself would cost more than $1 trillion, including layers, space-based missile warning and tracking technology, and research and development. The most expensive element would be the space-based interceptor layer. On January 27, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an order for the creation of an "Iron Dome" missile defense shield against ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, which he said were "the most catastrophic threat facing the United States."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/us-golden-dome-shows-use-of-outer-space-for-military-purpose---moscow-1123024236.html

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us, donald trump, military & intelligence, congressional budget office (cbo), air defense, missile defense, air defense missile system