https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/putin-turkmen-national-leader-discuss-boosting-countries-strategic-partnership---kremlin-1124121696.html

Putin, Turkmen National Leader Discuss Boosting Countries' Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

Putin, Turkmen National Leader Discuss Boosting Countries' Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen national leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a phone call, during which they discussed strengthening strategic partnership in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T16:14+0000

2026-05-13T16:14+0000

2026-05-13T16:14+0000

world

vladimir putin

gurbanguly berdimuhamedov

russia

turkmenistan

commonwealth of independent states

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096198537_0:0:3299:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_2cfd9a78b34f27a265440b5b753dcf23.jpg

"Current issues of further strengthening the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership and cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin and Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the upcoming Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, chaired by Turkmenistan, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/russian-turkmen-relations-developing-thanks-to-friendly-relations-between-leaders---putin-1123282789.html

russia

turkmenistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, gurbanguly berdimuhamedov, russia, turkmenistan, commonwealth of independent states, kremlin