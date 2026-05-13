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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/putin-turkmen-national-leader-discuss-boosting-countries-strategic-partnership---kremlin-1124121696.html
Putin, Turkmen National Leader Discuss Boosting Countries' Strategic Partnership - Kremlin
Putin, Turkmen National Leader Discuss Boosting Countries' Strategic Partnership - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen national leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a phone call, during which they discussed strengthening strategic partnership in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
2026-05-13T16:14+0000
2026-05-13T16:14+0000
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"Current issues of further strengthening the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership and cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin and Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the upcoming Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, chaired by Turkmenistan, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/russian-turkmen-relations-developing-thanks-to-friendly-relations-between-leaders---putin-1123282789.html
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Putin, Turkmen National Leader Discuss Boosting Countries' Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

16:14 GMT 13.05.2026
© Sputnik / Sergei Guneev / Go to the mediabank Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov
 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen national leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a phone call, during which they discussed strengthening strategic partnership in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"Current issues of further strengthening the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership and cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the upcoming Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, chaired by Turkmenistan, the statement added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2025
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