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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russia-not-ruling-out-wests-preparing-another-bloody-hoax-in-ukraine--diplomat-1124121261.html
Russia Not Ruling Out West's Preparing Another 'Bloody Hoax' in Ukraine – Diplomat
Russia Not Ruling Out West's Preparing Another 'Bloody Hoax' in Ukraine – Diplomat
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Russia does not rule out that the West is preparing another "bloody hoax" in Ukraine similar to the one arranged in the city of Bucha in 2022, Yulia Zhdanova, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday.
2026-05-13T14:41+0000
2026-05-13T14:41+0000
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NATO representatives have held three meetings with directors, screenwriters and producers working in the cinema industry in Brussels, Los Angeles and Paris, and planned a next meeting with members of the Writers' Guild of Great Britain, Zhdanova said. The Russian Defense Ministry said in April 2022 that the footage of Bucha published by Kiev was a provocation. The ministry said that not a single local resident was subject to violence during the time that the town was under Russian control. All Russian troops withdrew from Bucha by March 30, 2022, leaving the northward roads to and from the town open to traffic, while Ukrainian troops shelled the southern outskirts with large-caliber artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia rejected any accusations of involvement in the alleged deaths in Bucha and warned world leaders against jumping to conclusions without first considering Moscow's arguments.
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Russia Not Ruling Out West's Preparing Another 'Bloody Hoax' in Ukraine – Diplomat

14:41 GMT 13.05.2026
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not rule out that the West is preparing another "bloody hoax" in Ukraine similar to the one arranged in the city of Bucha in 2022, Yulia Zhdanova, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday.
NATO representatives have held three meetings with directors, screenwriters and producers working in the cinema industry in Brussels, Los Angeles and Paris, and planned a next meeting with members of the Writers' Guild of Great Britain, Zhdanova said.
"The letter received by those invited to these events mentions 'three projects' that are already in development. Perhaps NATO countries are once again preparing for another bloody hoax? For instance, like the one staged in Bucha in April 2022," Zhdanova said at the 1136th meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in April 2022 that the footage of Bucha published by Kiev was a provocation. The ministry said that not a single local resident was subject to violence during the time that the town was under Russian control.
All Russian troops withdrew from Bucha by March 30, 2022, leaving the northward roads to and from the town open to traffic, while Ukrainian troops shelled the southern outskirts with large-caliber artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia rejected any accusations of involvement in the alleged deaths in Bucha and warned world leaders against jumping to conclusions without first considering Moscow's arguments.
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