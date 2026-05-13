https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russia-not-ruling-out-wests-preparing-another-bloody-hoax-in-ukraine--diplomat-1124121261.html

Russia Not Ruling Out West's Preparing Another 'Bloody Hoax' in Ukraine – Diplomat

Russia Not Ruling Out West's Preparing Another 'Bloody Hoax' in Ukraine – Diplomat

Sputnik International

Russia does not rule out that the West is preparing another "bloody hoax" in Ukraine similar to the one arranged in the city of Bucha in 2022, Yulia Zhdanova, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T14:41+0000

2026-05-13T14:41+0000

2026-05-13T14:41+0000

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NATO representatives have held three meetings with directors, screenwriters and producers working in the cinema industry in Brussels, Los Angeles and Paris, and planned a next meeting with members of the Writers' Guild of Great Britain, Zhdanova said. The Russian Defense Ministry said in April 2022 that the footage of Bucha published by Kiev was a provocation. The ministry said that not a single local resident was subject to violence during the time that the town was under Russian control. All Russian troops withdrew from Bucha by March 30, 2022, leaving the northward roads to and from the town open to traffic, while Ukrainian troops shelled the southern outskirts with large-caliber artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia rejected any accusations of involvement in the alleged deaths in Bucha and warned world leaders against jumping to conclusions without first considering Moscow's arguments.

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yulia zhdanova, russia, ukraine, dmitry peskov, nato, russian defense ministry, west