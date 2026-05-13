https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russia-ready-to-increase-fuel-supplies-to-countries-of-global-south--energy-ministry-1124122172.html

Russia Ready to Increase Fuel Supplies to Countries of Global South – Energy Ministry

Russia Ready to Increase Fuel Supplies to Countries of Global South – Energy Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia is ready to step up its fuel exports to countries of the Global South to ensure their energy security, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, citing Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin.

2026-05-13T16:57+0000

2026-05-13T16:57+0000

2026-05-13T16:57+0000

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"The deputy minister said that the meeting is taking place amid unprecedented challenges due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that led to fuel shortages in Asian countries. In this regard, the deputy head of the [Russian] Energy Ministry reaffirmed Russia's readiness to increase [fuel] supplies to the countries of the Global South, contributing to their energy security," a statement read. He also said that Russia is ready to supply energy resources to those countries with stable long-term demand and to those that maintain constructive relations with Russia, the statement said. During the meeting, both officials in addition discussed cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy. Russia confirmed its readiness to assist Indonesia in building nuclear power plants and creating a national nuclear industry, the ministry added.On Wednesday, Marshavin held talks with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot Tanjung on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World forum to discuss the situation regarding global energy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/indonesia-announces-imminent-russian-oil-deliveries-and-discloses-supply-details-1124075166.html

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