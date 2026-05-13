https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russian-armed-forces-strike-energy-and-fuel-infrastructure-used-by-ukrainian-forces--mod-1124119898.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Energy and Fuel Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces – MoD
Russian Armed Forces Strike Energy and Fuel Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have carried out strikes on Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-05-13T10:20+0000
2026-05-13T10:20+0000
2026-05-13T10:20+0000
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Strikes were also carried out on locations for drone assembly, storage, and launch, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries.Ukraine lost up to 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 270 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 150 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 70 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down three guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a long-range guided missile Neptune and 572 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
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russian armed forces, ukrainian armed forces, ukraine, russia, russian ministry of defense, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
Russian Armed Forces Strike Energy and Fuel Infrastructure Used by Ukrainian Forces – MoD
The Russian Armed Forces have carried out strikes on Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Strikes were also carried out on locations for drone assembly, storage, and launch, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries.
Ukraine lost up to 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 310 military personnel. Two armored fighting vehicles, eight vehicles and four artillery pieces have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 270 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 150 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 70 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down three guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a long-range guided missile Neptune and 572 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.