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Trump Arrives in Beijing on 3-Day State Visit
Trump Arrives in Beijing on 3-Day State Visit
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing on a three-day state visit, which became the first visit of the US leader to China in nine years, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.
2026-05-13T12:37+0000
2026-05-13T12:37+0000
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During the trip, Trump will visit only Beijing, no trips to other cities of China have been reported. Air Force One landed in Beijing at 11:50 GMT, the White House press pool reported, adding that Trump was greeted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, accompanied by US Ambassador to China David Perdue, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng, Chinese Executive Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, 300 Chinese youth, and a military band and honor guard. Trump's visit to China will last until May 15.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-us-will-discuss-bilateral-relations-global-peace-during-trumps-visit--1124111084.html
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Trump Arrives in Beijing on 3-Day State Visit

12:37 GMT 13.05.2026
© Wikipedia / ahenobarbus View of Beijing, China.
View of Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing on a three-day state visit, which became the first visit of the US leader to China in nine years, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.
During the trip, Trump will visit only Beijing, no trips to other cities of China have been reported.
Air Force One landed in Beijing at 11:50 GMT, the White House press pool reported, adding that Trump was greeted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, accompanied by US Ambassador to China David Perdue, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng, Chinese Executive Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, 300 Chinese youth, and a military band and honor guard.
Trump's visit to China will last until May 15.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a joint press conference at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Beijing. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
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China, US Will Discuss Bilateral Relations, Global Peace During Trump's Visit
11 May, 08:54 GMT
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