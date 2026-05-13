https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/trump-arrives-in-beijing-on-3-day-state-visit-1124120423.html

Trump Arrives in Beijing on 3-Day State Visit

Trump Arrives in Beijing on 3-Day State Visit

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing on a three-day state visit, which became the first visit of the US leader to China in nine years, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T12:37+0000

2026-05-13T12:37+0000

2026-05-13T12:37+0000

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During the trip, Trump will visit only Beijing, no trips to other cities of China have been reported. Air Force One landed in Beijing at 11:50 GMT, the White House press pool reported, adding that Trump was greeted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, accompanied by US Ambassador to China David Perdue, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng, Chinese Executive Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, 300 Chinese youth, and a military band and honor guard. Trump's visit to China will last until May 15.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-us-will-discuss-bilateral-relations-global-peace-during-trumps-visit--1124111084.html

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