https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-allies-to-prepare-plan-for-orbital-warfare-by-end-of-year---spacecom-chief-1124121392.html

US, Allies to Prepare Plan for Orbital Warfare by End of Year - SPACECOM Chief

US, Allies to Prepare Plan for Orbital Warfare by End of Year - SPACECOM Chief

Sputnik International

The US Space Command (SPACECOM) and US allies expect to finalize a joint plan for future orbital warfare by the end of the year, SPACECOM Commander Gen. Stephen Whiting said.

2026-05-13T14:44+0000

2026-05-13T14:44+0000

2026-05-13T14:44+0000

world

washington

australia

canada

us space command

us

hybrid warfare

space

space race

space program

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1124121392.jpg?1778683460

"We are in the process now of building a defense of orbital assets CONOPS [an orbit Concept of Operations] together," Whiting said on Tuesday at the Mitchell Institute in Washington, as quoted by Breaking Defense. He expects to have it finished by the end of this year. According to the general, the US and its allies must determine how to combine their space capabilities, avoid duplicating efforts, and subsequently integrate and synchronize them. This initiative falls under the framework of the multinational operation "Olympic Defender," which combines military space operations by Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. Whiting declined to share exactly which assets would be included in the future plan. The commander noted that the allies would build upon exercises conducted over the past year and a half, during which participating nations practiced rendezvous and proximity operations and the surveillance of objects in orbit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/us-would-love-to-have-safety-deconfliction-channel-with-russia-in-space---spacecom-1117837630.html

washington

australia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

washington, australia, canada, us space command, us, hybrid warfare, space, space race, space program