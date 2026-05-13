https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-wants-to-buy-out-part-of-nord-stream-pipeline-at-bargain--lavrov--1124118716.html
US Wants to Buy Out Part of Nord Stream Pipeline at Bargain – Lavrov
US Wants to Buy Out Part of Nord Stream Pipeline at Bargain – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the Nord Stream blasts but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
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“Take a look at how the Americans are planning to restore Nord Stream. I am talking about two gas pipelines, and they were blown up. The Americans under Biden said that these gas pipelines would not work, but now they accuse the Ukrainians of blowing up these two pipelines. Actually, four pipelines. Three out of four were blown up. The Americans want to buy out the part that was owned by European companies," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT India.In such a case, the price of gas pumped via the pipelines would no longer be the result of an agreement between Russia and Germany, but would be dictated by the US, Lavrov stressed.The explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the pipelines, described the incident as unprecedented, with repair timelines uncertain.The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a case classifying the explosions as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested information on the investigation, but says it has received none. Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, has accused the US and UK of obstructing an objective international inquiry into the incident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/terrorist-attacks-on-nord-stream-pipelines-1122856643.html
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US Wants to Buy Out Part of Nord Stream Pipeline at Bargain – Lavrov
Under Joe Biden, the US said the Nord Stream pipeline network would not operate, but now it wants to buy the part of the pipelines owned by European companies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT.
“Take a look at how the Americans are planning to restore Nord Stream. I am talking about two gas pipelines, and they were blown up. The Americans under Biden said that these gas pipelines would not work, but now they accuse the Ukrainians of blowing up these two pipelines. Actually, four pipelines. Three out of four were blown up. The Americans want to buy out the part that was owned by European companies," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT India.
The United States wants to strike the deal at a price that is 10 times lower than the initial European investments, the Russian top diplomat added.
26 September 2025, 13:16 GMT
In such a case, the price of gas pumped via the pipelines would no longer be the result of an agreement between Russia and Germany, but would be dictated by the US, Lavrov stressed.
"They [the US] openly stated that they wanted to halt gas transit via pipelines from Russia to Europe through Ukraine in order to control these flows as well," he noted.
The explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the pipelines, described the incident as unprecedented, with repair timelines uncertain.
The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a case classifying the explosions as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested information on the investigation, but says it has received none. Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, has accused the US and UK of obstructing an objective international inquiry into the incident.