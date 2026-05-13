https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-wants-to-buy-out-part-of-nord-stream-pipeline-at-bargain--lavrov--1124118716.html

US Wants to Buy Out Part of Nord Stream Pipeline at Bargain – Lavrov

US Wants to Buy Out Part of Nord Stream Pipeline at Bargain – Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the Nord Stream blasts but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-05-13T07:03+0000

2026-05-13T07:03+0000

2026-05-13T07:03+0000

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“Take a look at how the Americans are planning to restore Nord Stream. I am talking about two gas pipelines, and they were blown up. The Americans under Biden said that these gas pipelines would not work, but now they accuse the Ukrainians of blowing up these two pipelines. Actually, four pipelines. Three out of four were blown up. The Americans want to buy out the part that was owned by European companies," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told RT India.In such a case, the price of gas pumped via the pipelines would no longer be the result of an agreement between Russia and Germany, but would be dictated by the US, Lavrov stressed.The explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the pipelines, described the incident as unprecedented, with repair timelines uncertain.The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a case classifying the explosions as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested information on the investigation, but says it has received none. Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, has accused the US and UK of obstructing an objective international inquiry into the incident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/terrorist-attacks-on-nord-stream-pipelines-1122856643.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/sulprit-behind-the-nord-stream-explosions-well-known---kremlin-1123471628.html

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