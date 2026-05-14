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Lavrov Holds Meeting With Thai Foreign Minister on Sidelines of BRICS Meeting in India
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Thai Foreign Minister on Sidelines of BRICS Meeting in India
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Thursday held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
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"It is good that we use the opportunity of any international forum where we participate together, to have a bilateral. Thailand is our oldest partner in South East Asia," Lavrov said. He added that next year the countries will celebrate 130 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and suggested discussing a number of events that the countries will hold on the occasion of the anniversary. On May 14 and 15, Lavrov is taking part in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.
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sergey lavrov, thailand, brics, russia, talks
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Thai Foreign Minister on Sidelines of BRICS Meeting in India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Thursday held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"It is good that we use the opportunity of any international forum where we participate together, to have a bilateral. Thailand is our oldest partner in South East Asia," Lavrov said.
He added that next year the countries will celebrate 130 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and suggested discussing a number of events that the countries will hold on the occasion of the anniversary.
On May 14 and 15, Lavrov is taking part in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.
4 September 2025, 15:53 GMT