International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-thai-foreign-minister-on-sidelines-of-brics-meeting-in-india-1124127104.html
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Thai Foreign Minister on Sidelines of BRICS Meeting in India
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Thai Foreign Minister on Sidelines of BRICS Meeting in India
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Thursday held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-05-14T15:14+0000
2026-05-14T15:14+0000
world
sergey lavrov
thailand
brics
russia
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124126921_0:68:3044:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_375624d69a630a6aed6521a5a9bc68ab.jpg
"It is good that we use the opportunity of any international forum where we participate together, to have a bilateral. Thailand is our oldest partner in South East Asia," Lavrov said. He added that next year the countries will celebrate 130 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and suggested discussing a number of events that the countries will hold on the occasion of the anniversary. On May 14 and 15, Lavrov is taking part in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/thailand-has-good-chance-of-becoming-hub-for-russian-firms-in-southeast-asia---cci-chief-1122727799.html
thailand
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124126921_165:0:2877:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_c09a15be14cef4d7a0a788bb93c44137.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, thailand, brics, russia, talks
sergey lavrov, thailand, brics, russia, talks

Lavrov Holds Meeting With Thai Foreign Minister on Sidelines of BRICS Meeting in India

15:14 GMT 14.05.2026
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2026
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Thursday held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"It is good that we use the opportunity of any international forum where we participate together, to have a bilateral. Thailand is our oldest partner in South East Asia," Lavrov said.
He added that next year the countries will celebrate 130 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and suggested discussing a number of events that the countries will hold on the occasion of the anniversary.
On May 14 and 15, Lavrov is taking part in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.
President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Sergey Katyrin - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2025
Economy
Thailand Has Good Chance of Becoming Hub for Russian Firms in Southeast Asia - CCI Chief
4 September 2025, 15:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала