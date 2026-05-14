International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/pakistan-supports-chinas-role-as-mediator-between-us-iran---foreign-ministry-1124127243.html
Pakistan Supports China's Role as Mediator Between US, Iran - Foreign Ministry
Pakistan Supports China's Role as Mediator Between US, Iran - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Pakistan supports China's involvement in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.
2026-05-14T16:53+0000
2026-05-14T16:53+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
china
iran
pakistan
pakistani foreign ministry
us
peace negotiations
negotiations
negotiating process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107034/54/1070345436_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_e4212358ca4185e3b7e6aeaea8b94cc3.jpg
US President Donald Trump is on a state visit to China from May 13-15. His talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday. The two leaders will have a working lunch later on Friday. Before departing, Trump said that he expected good results from the trip. He said that during the visit, he planned to hold lengthy talks with the Chinese leader on resolving the situation around Iran. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 7, but the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran announced special transit rules for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/pakistani-mediators-expecting-second-iranian-offer-to-settle-us-iran-conflict---reports-1124057818.html
china
iran
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107034/54/1070345436_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_8bb34abd6308522cfe7d59bfcf8f3b1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, china, iran, pakistan, pakistani foreign ministry, us, peace negotiations, negotiations, negotiating process
donald trump, china, iran, pakistan, pakistani foreign ministry, us, peace negotiations, negotiations, negotiating process

Pakistan Supports China's Role as Mediator Between US, Iran - Foreign Ministry

16:53 GMT 14.05.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Naveedsharif / Islamabad top viewIslamabad top view
Islamabad top view - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Naveedsharif / Islamabad top view
Subscribe
ISLAMABAD (Sputnik) - Pakistan supports China's involvement in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump is on a state visit to China from May 13-15. His talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday. The two leaders will have a working lunch later on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the progress of the talks between the US and China … We support Beijing's participation in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Washington and Tehran," Andrabi said during a weekly briefing, responding to a question from Sputnik.

Before departing, Trump said that he expected good results from the trip. He said that during the visit, he planned to hold lengthy talks with the Chinese leader on resolving the situation around Iran.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 7, but the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran announced special transit rules for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Pakistani Mediators Expecting Second Iranian Offer to Settle US-Iran Conflict - Reports
28 April, 16:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала