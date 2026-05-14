https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/pakistan-supports-chinas-role-as-mediator-between-us-iran---foreign-ministry-1124127243.html

Pakistan Supports China's Role as Mediator Between US, Iran - Foreign Ministry

Pakistan Supports China's Role as Mediator Between US, Iran - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Pakistan supports China's involvement in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.

2026-05-14T16:53+0000

2026-05-14T16:53+0000

2026-05-14T16:53+0000

us-israel war on iran

donald trump

china

iran

pakistan

pakistani foreign ministry

us

peace negotiations

negotiations

negotiating process

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107034/54/1070345436_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_e4212358ca4185e3b7e6aeaea8b94cc3.jpg

US President Donald Trump is on a state visit to China from May 13-15. His talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday. The two leaders will have a working lunch later on Friday. Before departing, Trump said that he expected good results from the trip. He said that during the visit, he planned to hold lengthy talks with the Chinese leader on resolving the situation around Iran. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 7, but the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran announced special transit rules for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/pakistani-mediators-expecting-second-iranian-offer-to-settle-us-iran-conflict---reports-1124057818.html

china

iran

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, china, iran, pakistan, pakistani foreign ministry, us, peace negotiations, negotiations, negotiating process