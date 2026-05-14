https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/pakistan-supports-chinas-role-as-mediator-between-us-iran---foreign-ministry-1124127243.html
Pakistan Supports China's Role as Mediator Between US, Iran - Foreign Ministry
Pakistan Supports China's Role as Mediator Between US, Iran - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Pakistan supports China's involvement in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.
2026-05-14T16:53+0000
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US President Donald Trump is on a state visit to China from May 13-15. His talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday. The two leaders will have a working lunch later on Friday. Before departing, Trump said that he expected good results from the trip. He said that during the visit, he planned to hold lengthy talks with the Chinese leader on resolving the situation around Iran. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 7, but the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran announced special transit rules for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/pakistani-mediators-expecting-second-iranian-offer-to-settle-us-iran-conflict---reports-1124057818.html
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Pakistan Supports China's Role as Mediator Between US, Iran - Foreign Ministry
ISLAMABAD (Sputnik) - Pakistan supports China's involvement in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump is on a state visit to China from May 13-15. His talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday. The two leaders will have a working lunch later on Friday.
"We are closely monitoring the progress of the talks between the US and China … We support Beijing's participation in mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Washington and Tehran," Andrabi said during a weekly briefing, responding to a question from Sputnik.
Before departing, Trump said that he expected good results from the trip. He said that during the visit, he planned to hold lengthy talks with the Chinese leader on resolving the situation around Iran.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 7, but the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran announced special transit rules for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.