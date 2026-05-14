https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/rubio-says-us-wants-china-to-play-more-active-role-on-iran-1124122853.html

Rubio: US Wants China to Play More Active Role on Iran

Rubio: US Wants China to Play More Active Role on Iran

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that during US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, the American delegation hopes to convince China's leadership to play a more active role in the context of Iran's plans in the Persian Gulf.

2026-05-14T03:39+0000

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2026-05-14T04:57+0000

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"We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they're doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf," Rubio told Fox News. Trump is in China, where he will hold meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal." The escalation has nearly halted traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the delivery of oil and liquefied natural gas from Persian Gulf countries to global markets, driving up fuel prices.

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