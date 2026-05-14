https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/russia-must-independently-produce-critically-important-goods---putin-1124126112.html
Russia Must Independently Produce Critically Important Goods - Putin
Russia Must Independently Produce Critically Important Goods - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia must independently produce critically important goods, all modern challenges have proved this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2026-05-14T12:34+0000
2026-05-14T12:34+0000
2026-05-14T12:34+0000
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"Life itself, the challenges we faced, proved the correctness of the thesis that we need to independently produce critically important products," Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Machine Builders. Russia is strengthening its technological sovereignty, but is not going to shut itself away from the world, the president said, adding that Russia should have its own technological keys to all industries that are important for the economy and security of the country.Russia will expand mutually beneficial technology alliances with other countries, Vladimir Putin said.Russia has chosen a path not of copying other's technological solutions, but of creating its own ones, Putin added.The time frame from the idea to the final product release in Russia's defense industry should be shortened, Putin said."Speed of both decision-making and implementation is extremely important. We have no right to lag behind our partners or competitors in these parameters. The time from the idea to the final finished product should be drastically reduced, as is already happening in many civilian sectors," Putin said.It is necessary to move away from the formal division of companies into the defense industry complex and the civilian segment, the president added.
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vladimir putin, russia, goods, defense industry, products
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Russia Must Independently Produce Critically Important Goods - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia must independently produce critically important goods, all modern challenges have proved this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Life itself, the challenges we faced, proved the correctness of the thesis that we need to independently produce critically important products," Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Machine Builders.
Russia is strengthening its technological sovereignty, but is not going to shut itself away from the world, the president said, adding that Russia should have its own technological keys to all industries that are important for the economy and security of the country.
Russia will expand mutually beneficial technology alliances with other countries, Vladimir Putin said.
"We intend to create and expand mutually beneficial alliances with other states, support the initiatives of foreign partners that use Russian machines, equipment, and technological platforms," Putin said.
Russia has chosen a path not of copying other's technological solutions, but of creating its own ones, Putin added.
The time frame from the idea to the final product release in Russia's defense industry
should be shortened, Putin said.
"Speed of both decision-making and implementation is extremely important. We have no right to lag behind our partners or competitors in these parameters. The time from the idea to the final finished product should be drastically reduced, as is already happening in many civilian sectors," Putin said.
It is necessary to move away from the formal division of companies into the defense industry complex and the civilian segment, the president added.