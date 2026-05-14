https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/russian-forces-launch-massive-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-defense-industry-and-military-airfields-1124125077.html

Russian Forces Unleash Barrage of Fury on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

Russian Forces Unleash Barrage of Fury on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has inflicted a massive retaliatory strike, including using Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, military airfields, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-05-14T10:18+0000

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2026-05-14T10:49+0000

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Ukraine suffered over 350 combat losses against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok in the past 24 hours, plus additional manpower and equipment casualties on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 150 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 115 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 60 by Battlegroup Dnepr , the ministry said.The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said."As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/russian-armed-forces-strike-energy-and-fuel-infrastructure-used-by-ukrainian-forces--mod-1124119898.html

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