https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/russian-forces-launch-massive-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-defense-industry-and-military-airfields-1124125077.html
Russian Forces Unleash Barrage of Fury on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Russian Forces Unleash Barrage of Fury on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has inflicted a massive retaliatory strike, including using Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, military airfields, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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Ukraine suffered over 350 combat losses against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok in the past 24 hours, plus additional manpower and equipment casualties on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 150 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 115 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 60 by Battlegroup Dnepr , the ministry said.The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said."As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Forces Unleash Barrage of Fury on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
10:18 GMT 14.05.2026 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 14.05.2026)
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has delivered a massive retaliatory strike — including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles — against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, military airfields, and fuel and transport infrastructure used by the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Ukraine suffered over 350 combat losses against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok in the past 24 hours, plus additional manpower and equipment casualties on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 350 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles and a field artillery cannon," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 150 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 115 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 60 by Battlegroup Dnepr , the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces
have taken control of the settlement of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.