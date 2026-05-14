https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/ukraine-now-hub-for-afghan-opiates-and-synthetic-drug-production---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1124126337.html
Ukraine Now Hub for Afghan Opiates and Synthetic Drug Production - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Ukraine Now Hub for Afghan Opiates and Synthetic Drug Production - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Ukraine is working closely with international terrorist groups to prepare a fight against legitimate governments, including in Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Thursday.
2026-05-14T13:25+0000
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"The Kiev regime is working closely with international terrorist groups and transnational criminal networks, including in training fighters to fight against legitimate governments, especially in Africa," Lyubinsky said during a roundtable discussion on the threat of the spread of crime and drugs from Ukraine.Ukrainian special services openly cooperate, help terrorist groups, supply weapons and UAVs, as well as transfer mercenaries, the deputy foreign minister said.Structures of the UK, France, and other NATO member countries provide assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Sahara-Sahel region of Africa, the diplomat said, adding that there is growing evidence of Kiev's support for terrorist groups in the Sahara-Sahel region of Africa.
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dmitry lyubinsky, ukraine, kiev, nato, drug, drug trafficking, weapons, uav
Ukraine Now Hub for Afghan Opiates and Synthetic Drug Production - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
13:25 GMT 14.05.2026 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 14.05.2026)
Ukraine is working closely with international terrorist groups to prepare a fight against legitimate governments, including in Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Thursday.
"The Kiev regime is working closely with international terrorist groups and transnational criminal networks, including in training fighters to fight against legitimate governments, especially in Africa," Lyubinsky said during a roundtable discussion on the threat of the spread of crime and drugs from Ukraine
.
Ukrainian special services openly cooperate, help terrorist groups, supply weapons and UAVs, as well as transfer mercenaries, the deputy foreign minister said.
"The unprecedented illegal trafficking of small arms from the territory of Ukraine, affecting almost all continents, poses a serious threat to international peace and security," Lyubinsky said, adding that Western weapons resold by the Ukrainian armed forces have been seen in possession of terrorist groups in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Sudan, Somalia, and Syria.
Structures of the UK, France, and other NATO member countries provide assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Sahara-Sahel region of Africa, the diplomat said, adding that there is growing evidence of Kiev's support for terrorist groups in the Sahara-Sahel region of Africa.