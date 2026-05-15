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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/china-us-reach-consensus-on-maintaining-stable-trade-relations---xi-jinping-1124128797.html
China, US Reach Consensus on Maintaining Stable Trade Relations - Xi Jinping
China, US Reach Consensus on Maintaining Stable Trade Relations - Xi Jinping
Sputnik International
The leaders of China and the United States have reached a consensus on maintaining stable trade relations and expanding cooperation in various fields, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
2026-05-15T06:32+0000
2026-05-15T06:32+0000
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"We have reached a consensus on maintaining stable trade and economic relations and expanding cooperation in various fields, as well as the proper settlement of mutual problematic issues," Xi said after talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing.Trump's visit to China will contribute to the development of mutual understanding, the deepening of mutual trust and the improving of the well–being of both peoples, the Chinese president noted.US-China relations are extremely important and undoubtedly will continue to improve, Trump said, adding that he believes his visit to China to be a success and an unforgettable experience.The US president emphasized that he is ready to maintain cooperation with Xi Jinping and looks forward to meeting with him in Washington.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/xi-jinping-tells-trump-2026-should-be-historic-year-for-china-us-relations-1124122745.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/china-and-us-agree-to-build-strategic-relations---xi-jinping-1124123397.html
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China, US Reach Consensus on Maintaining Stable Trade Relations - Xi Jinping

06:32 GMT 15.05.2026
© AP Photo / Pool/Kenny HolstonChinese President Xi Jinping, right, and US President Donald Trump meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and US President Donald Trump meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
© AP Photo / Pool/Kenny Holston
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The leaders of China and the United States have reached a consensus on maintaining stable trade relations and expanding cooperation in various fields, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
"We have reached a consensus on maintaining stable trade and economic relations and expanding cooperation in various fields, as well as the proper settlement of mutual problematic issues," Xi said after talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing.
Xi stressed that both sides “need to properly implement the important consensus reached, cherish the hard-won positive momentum, follow the chosen course precisely, remove obstacles and promote the stable development of bilateral relations.”
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Trump's visit to China will contribute to the development of mutual understanding, the deepening of mutual trust and the improving of the well–being of both peoples, the Chinese president noted.
Trump, for his part, pointed out that the United States and China have clinched a number of important agreements and settled many issues, which has greatly benefited both the two countries and the whole world.
US-China relations are extremely important and undoubtedly will continue to improve, Trump said, adding that he believes his visit to China to be a success and an unforgettable experience.
The US president emphasized that he is ready to maintain cooperation with Xi Jinping and looks forward to meeting with him in Washington.
Children hold Chinese and U.S. flags, as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2026
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