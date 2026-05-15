https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/china-us-reach-consensus-on-maintaining-stable-trade-relations---xi-jinping-1124128797.html

China, US Reach Consensus on Maintaining Stable Trade Relations - Xi Jinping

China, US Reach Consensus on Maintaining Stable Trade Relations - Xi Jinping

Sputnik International

The leaders of China and the United States have reached a consensus on maintaining stable trade relations and expanding cooperation in various fields, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

2026-05-15T06:32+0000

2026-05-15T06:32+0000

2026-05-15T06:32+0000

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"We have reached a consensus on maintaining stable trade and economic relations and expanding cooperation in various fields, as well as the proper settlement of mutual problematic issues," Xi said after talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing.Trump's visit to China will contribute to the development of mutual understanding, the deepening of mutual trust and the improving of the well–being of both peoples, the Chinese president noted.US-China relations are extremely important and undoubtedly will continue to improve, Trump said, adding that he believes his visit to China to be a success and an unforgettable experience.The US president emphasized that he is ready to maintain cooperation with Xi Jinping and looks forward to meeting with him in Washington.

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