https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russian-armed-forces-launch-massive-retaliatory-strikes-on-ukrainian-targets-may-1215-1124131001.html

Russian Armed Forces Launch Massive Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Targets May 12–15

Russian Armed Forces Launch Massive Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Targets May 12–15

Sputnik International

On May 12-15, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and two group strikes of retaliation against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

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Ukraine lost over 2,085 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 990 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 1,940 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 770 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 700 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 300 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Chaikovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.At the same time, Battlegroup Sever took control over Chaikovka, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/russian-army-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-military-industrial-targets---mod-1124014238.html

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