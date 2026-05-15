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Russian Armed Forces Launch Massive Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Targets May 12–15
Russian Armed Forces Launch Massive Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Targets May 12–15
Sputnik International
On May 12-15, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and two group strikes of retaliation against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-15T09:51+0000
2026-05-15T09:53+0000
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Ukraine lost over 2,085 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 990 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 1,940 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 770 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 700 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 300 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Chaikovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.At the same time, Battlegroup Sever took control over Chaikovka, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/russian-army-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-military-industrial-targets---mod-1124014238.html
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Russian Armed Forces Launch Massive Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Targets May 12–15

09:51 GMT 15.05.2026 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 15.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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On May 12-15, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and two group strikes of retaliation against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Ukraine lost over 2,085 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 2,085 military personnel, 31 armored combat vehicle, 69 vehicles, 13 artillery pieces and seven electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 990 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 1,940 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 770 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 700 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 300 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Chaikovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance deep into enemy defensive lines and, over the past 24 hours, liberated the town of Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Battlegroup Sever took control over Chaikovka, the ministry added.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Launches Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine Military-Industrial Targets - MoD
20 April, 09:22 GMT
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