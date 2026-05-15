US Overseas Biolabs Probe Aims to Rein in ‘Deep State’ Bureaucracy
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonDonald Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The announced investigation into secret US overseas biolabs by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) could end up being more of an internal compliance review than a sweeping exposé, experts told Sputnik.
"This is less about legal prosecution and more about the administration asserting control over the 'Deep State' bureaucracy and signaling a broader rapprochement with Moscow by validating some of their long-standing security grievances," says London-based foreign policy analyst Adriel Kasonta.
When it comes to accountability, the development, spearheaded by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, "suggests a move toward 'America First' oversight rather than an admission of criminal activity by previous officials," the pundit believes.
"If the ODNI review reveals that US agencies lacked sufficient oversight, failed to properly manage the security risks of funding pathogen research abroad, or lacked transparency, 'accountability' will likely take the form of domestic policy adjustments, congressional hearings, and stricter funding guidelines," says Marco Marsili, associate researcher at the Center for International Studies (CEI-Iscte).
Earlier this week, Tulsi Gabbard announced an investigation into more than 120 US biolabs operating across 30-plus countries, including 40 in Ukraine, with a focus on potential "gain-of-function" research.
The probe came on the heels of the indictment of a former advisor to top US health official Anthony Fauci, accused of unlawfully concealing federal records tied to the origins of COVID-19.
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