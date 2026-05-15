International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-overseas-biolabs-probe-aims-to-rein-in-deep-state-bureaucracy-1124131207.html
US Overseas Biolabs Probe Aims to Rein in ‘Deep State’ Bureaucracy
US Overseas Biolabs Probe Aims to Rein in ‘Deep State’ Bureaucracy
Sputnik International
The announced investigation into secret US overseas biolabs by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) could end up being more of an internal compliance review than a sweeping exposé, experts told Sputnik.
2026-05-15T12:49+0000
2026-05-15T12:49+0000
analysis
tulsi gabbard
anthony fauci
moscow
london
ukraine
us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)
us
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122564818_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_282423d621308cd7849dfea643e72206.jpg
"This is less about legal prosecution and more about the administration asserting control over the 'Deep State' bureaucracy and signaling a broader rapprochement with Moscow by validating some of their long-standing security grievances," says London-based foreign policy analyst Adriel Kasonta. When it comes to accountability, the development, spearheaded by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, "suggests a move toward 'America First' oversight rather than an admission of criminal activity by previous officials," the pundit believes. Earlier this week, Tulsi Gabbard announced an investigation into more than 120 US biolabs operating across 30-plus countries, including 40 in Ukraine, with a focus on potential "gain-of-function" research. The probe came on the heels of the indictment of a former advisor to top US health official Anthony Fauci, accused of unlawfully concealing federal records tied to the origins of COVID-19.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/us-secret-bio-labs-in-ukraine-under-the-lens-after-repeated-russian-warnings--1124127394.html
moscow
london
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122564818_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23244e700d1a9a2568c45253232bcb00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
tulsi gabbard, anthony fauci, moscow, london, ukraine, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni), us, europe
tulsi gabbard, anthony fauci, moscow, london, ukraine, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni), us, europe

US Overseas Biolabs Probe Aims to Rein in ‘Deep State’ Bureaucracy

12:49 GMT 15.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonDonald Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025
Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The announced investigation into secret US overseas biolabs by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) could end up being more of an internal compliance review than a sweeping exposé, experts told Sputnik.
"This is less about legal prosecution and more about the administration asserting control over the 'Deep State' bureaucracy and signaling a broader rapprochement with Moscow by validating some of their long-standing security grievances," says London-based foreign policy analyst Adriel Kasonta.
When it comes to accountability, the development, spearheaded by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, "suggests a move toward 'America First' oversight rather than an admission of criminal activity by previous officials," the pundit believes.
"If the ODNI review reveals that US agencies lacked sufficient oversight, failed to properly manage the security risks of funding pathogen research abroad, or lacked transparency, 'accountability' will likely take the form of domestic policy adjustments, congressional hearings, and stricter funding guidelines," says Marco Marsili, associate researcher at the Center for International Studies (CEI-Iscte).
Earlier this week, Tulsi Gabbard announced an investigation into more than 120 US biolabs operating across 30-plus countries, including 40 in Ukraine, with a focus on potential "gain-of-function" research.
The probe came on the heels of the indictment of a former advisor to top US health official Anthony Fauci, accused of unlawfully concealing federal records tied to the origins of COVID-19.
A research assistant carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2026
Analysis
US Secret Bio-Labs in Ukraine Under the Lens After Repeated Russian Warnings
Yesterday, 18:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала