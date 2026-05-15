https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-overseas-biolabs-probe-aims-to-rein-in-deep-state-bureaucracy-1124131207.html

US Overseas Biolabs Probe Aims to Rein in ‘Deep State’ Bureaucracy

US Overseas Biolabs Probe Aims to Rein in ‘Deep State’ Bureaucracy

Sputnik International

The announced investigation into secret US overseas biolabs by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) could end up being more of an internal compliance review than a sweeping exposé, experts told Sputnik.

2026-05-15T12:49+0000

2026-05-15T12:49+0000

2026-05-15T12:49+0000

analysis

tulsi gabbard

anthony fauci

moscow

london

ukraine

us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)

us

europe

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"This is less about legal prosecution and more about the administration asserting control over the 'Deep State' bureaucracy and signaling a broader rapprochement with Moscow by validating some of their long-standing security grievances," says London-based foreign policy analyst Adriel Kasonta. When it comes to accountability, the development, spearheaded by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, "suggests a move toward 'America First' oversight rather than an admission of criminal activity by previous officials," the pundit believes. Earlier this week, Tulsi Gabbard announced an investigation into more than 120 US biolabs operating across 30-plus countries, including 40 in Ukraine, with a focus on potential "gain-of-function" research. The probe came on the heels of the indictment of a former advisor to top US health official Anthony Fauci, accused of unlawfully concealing federal records tied to the origins of COVID-19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/us-secret-bio-labs-in-ukraine-under-the-lens-after-repeated-russian-warnings--1124127394.html

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ukraine

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2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

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Ekaterina Blinova

tulsi gabbard, anthony fauci, moscow, london, ukraine, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni), us, europe