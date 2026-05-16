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- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/europe-has-crossed-all-red-lines--russian-diplomat-1124133119.html
Europe Has Crossed All Red lines — Russian Diplomat
Europe Has Crossed All Red lines — Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy warned that NATO’s growing involvement in the conflict with Russia is pushing Europe toward a dangerous threshold.
2026-05-16T04:38+0000
2026-05-16T04:38+0000
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“I would advise against testing the limits of our patience and the limits of our self-restraint,” Polyanskiy said on Deep Dive.He stressed that Russia has avoided harsher steps not out of weakness, but because it is thinking about the consequences for civilians in Europe.Europe is already directly involved by providing weapons, missiles, airspace and production facilities for Ukraine, Polyanskiy stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
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Europe Has Crossed All Red lines — Russian Diplomat

04:38 GMT 16.05.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankAn RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, in the Arkhangelsk region, Russia.
An RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, in the Arkhangelsk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
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Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy warned that NATO’s growing involvement in the conflict with Russia is pushing Europe toward a dangerous threshold.
“I would advise against testing the limits of our patience and the limits of our self-restraint,” Polyanskiy said on Deep Dive.
He stressed that Russia has avoided harsher steps not out of weakness, but because it is thinking about the consequences for civilians in Europe.
“They confuse it with weakness,” he said. “No, Russia doesn’t react because Russia is humane.”
Europe is already directly involved by providing weapons, missiles, airspace and production facilities for Ukraine, Polyanskiy stressed.
“They have already crossed all the red lines,” he warned, adding that if this continues, Russia’s response could be “harsh” and “resolute.”
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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