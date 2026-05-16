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Europe Has Crossed All Red lines — Russian Diplomat
Europe Has Crossed All Red lines — Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy warned that NATO’s growing involvement in the conflict with Russia is pushing Europe toward a dangerous threshold.
2026-05-16T04:38+0000
2026-05-16T04:38+0000
2026-05-16T04:38+0000
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“I would advise against testing the limits of our patience and the limits of our self-restraint,” Polyanskiy said on Deep Dive.He stressed that Russia has avoided harsher steps not out of weakness, but because it is thinking about the consequences for civilians in Europe.Europe is already directly involved by providing weapons, missiles, airspace and production facilities for Ukraine, Polyanskiy stressed.
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dmitry polyanskiy, russia, ukraine, osce, nato
dmitry polyanskiy, russia, ukraine, osce, nato
Europe Has Crossed All Red lines — Russian Diplomat
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy warned that NATO’s growing involvement in the conflict with Russia is pushing Europe toward a dangerous threshold.
“I would advise against testing the limits of our patience and the limits of our self-restraint,” Polyanskiy said on Deep Dive.
He stressed that Russia has avoided harsher steps
not out of weakness, but because it is thinking about the consequences for civilians in Europe.
“They confuse it with weakness,” he said. “No, Russia doesn’t react because Russia is humane.”
Europe is already directly involved by providing weapons, missiles, airspace and production facilities for Ukraine, Polyanskiy stressed.
“They have already crossed all the red lines,” he warned, adding that if this continues, Russia’s response could be “harsh” and “resolute.”
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT