https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/europe-has-crossed-all-red-lines--russian-diplomat-1124133119.html

Europe Has Crossed All Red lines — Russian Diplomat

Europe Has Crossed All Red lines — Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy warned that NATO’s growing involvement in the conflict with Russia is pushing Europe toward a dangerous threshold.

2026-05-16T04:38+0000

2026-05-16T04:38+0000

2026-05-16T04:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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“I would advise against testing the limits of our patience and the limits of our self-restraint,” Polyanskiy said on Deep Dive.He stressed that Russia has avoided harsher steps not out of weakness, but because it is thinking about the consequences for civilians in Europe.Europe is already directly involved by providing weapons, missiles, airspace and production facilities for Ukraine, Polyanskiy stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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dmitry polyanskiy, russia, ukraine, osce, nato